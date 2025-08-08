Training Camp Day 9: Craig Naivar
It has officially been past a week since fall training camp began, and the Arizona Wildcats football team is starting to dial it up in the hot summer days.
Special teams coach Craig Naivar was on the podium after practice and answered questions from media members.
Here are his thoughts on multiple topics, from kicker battles to international talent.
Discovering Isaac Lovison and what he's done so far
"I had two Australian punchers before having a strong relationship with the guys from Pro kick in Australia, and told cotton young men that grow up playing Aussie Rules and running and kicking and doing this was a lot of talent there. The timing came about with needing to add another punter on the roster late in the spring, past the signing periods and things like that.
He got here in late July, so he's been here two or three weeks. First time, he's playing football with football players around him. He's getting the ball a lot of times with Aussie Rules players trying to get him. This the first time wit,h 21 people on the field, bodies flying around. He's doing a good job."
The competition for starting kicker between Salgado-Medina and Pasuhn
"In my opinion, unless you have a young man like (Tyler) Loop that is established, he's done it,
has a lot of reps at it, having competition right now is good because that means you got two pretty good ones. And it could be competitions like 'now, this guy can't kick it and this guy can't kick it' and we're going the worst alternative...I always kind of laugh when sometimes every practice you get the whole team up and guys will start throwing water bottles and make noise. This is a pressure kick. Every kick's a pressure kick."
Transfer Ian Wagner's development
"He's been amazing. He was a guy that has one more year to play. He went to high school in Illinois, but his parents' family are down here in the military, so this was close to home for him. He's got an extremely big leg, so he brings us some assets there to use and he's a very welcome addition.
He's doing extremely well. He's also working some hold work as well and trying to find a guy that can do that, that we can allow...Trying to groom some other holders, he's really stepped up and done well there, so very pleased of where he's at."
Wysong contributing to special teams
"He can do a lot of things very well. He's a guy with extremely high motor. He's played a lot of snaps in a lot of different roles. So maybe it's a gunner on punt, a jammer on punt return, covering kickoffs, do whatever he needs to do.
He's a guy that we wish you could put on all four units, but he's going to play a decent amount of offensive snaps, so making sure he's at his best to be productive on special units and still be obviously what he's going to mean to the offense. He's a good guy to have. He's got a lot of skills, and those skills, hopefully, will be more tools in his toolbox."
The battle of long snappers Avery Salerno and Broden Molen
"It's been great. Avery Salerno's come in. He was an HBC All-American at Jackson State and he's every bit of that. He's done a really good job there. Broden Molen as well, he's a freshman that's competed well for that, so I feel really good where we're at with both of those young men. We also identified some other guys on our roster that play other positions that can also do it, that we're working with, that can give us some really, really good depth."
