Fall Camp Day 4: Alonzo Carter
The Arizona Wildcats concluded day 4 of fall training camp this Sunday. After the morning practice, running backs coach Alonzo Carter shared his thoughts with the media about the development of the revamped squad of rushers.
The addition of Quincy Craig from Portland State and Ismail Mahdi out of Texas State adds versatility, experience and depth to a room that lost Quali Conley and Merritt.
Freshmen Cornelius Warren and Wesley Yarbrough bring strength and youth to a squad filled with talented backs.
Here are Carter's thoughts.
Value in recruiting at the FCS level
"Just the hunger, just the chip on the shoulder. When you're playing against and coaching against FCS schools, a lot of those guys, individual football players, for whatever reason, they probably got overlooked, didn't get evaluated in the sense that they felt like they belong."
Running backs being able to catch out of the backfield
"If you just look at traditionally, the position of running back, I think they don't get enough credit for what it brings to the table. As a running back, not only do you have to run a football, you gotta understand protections. You need to have good hands to be a good receiver. In our offense last year, Quali Conley was one of our top leading receivers on our team. Even traditionally, prior to that, that position has always had the second, third leading receiver on our football team."
The importance of versatility at the running back position
"Each year, you have a different group of guys and you try to play to their strengths and you coach to the strength of your talent. This year, that is the strength of the talent. The strength is that they are very versatile. They all can line up out wide, (they) also can run inside zone, outside zone. whatever it is we need them to do. That's what makes this offense so special. And we'll be able to put it on display when the time is right. Right now, we're in the lab just making sure that you're fine-tuning all those things.
How Carter plans to take advantage of the depth
"The average up-tempo offense, you don't have 8085, snaps. That's even on both 7075, snaps. No one person can play that many snaps in the game. So we will have a person that will take a big chunk of that, the bulk of that, you know, whether it be 3540 snaps and then another two guys doing what I would say split between 2530 snaps. So I'll never call them starters. I would say a, one, A, one, A and A, 1b you know, which means you can still call the offense regardless of who's in the game...o, I think the versatility of all three of those guys will give us an opportunity for Coach Davie to be just as creative as he's been with the offense and do what he wants to do. And having that versatility is important.
Kedrick Reescano's growth as a player and Ismail Mahdi's
On Reescano: "The leadership part, being a little bit more vocal. Like I said, he is one of the top guys in the off-season, got acknowledged by Collin Carol on the strength staff as one of the leaders in the weight room, taking his craft very serious, changed his body, just his commitment to the off-season has been huge. Mentoring and teaching the younger guys. He's a mentor for Yarborough. I make them sit next to each other. He's always helping him, taking the notes and just trying to hold everybody accountable."
On Mahdi: "It's starting to slow down, because in spring, you can tell when he got here, he was a little overwhelmed. I thought he wasn't being his natural self, but now he comes back, had a full summer to just really understand the offense, get in the weight room, be around Quincy and Ked and in fall camp, he's looking really good, he's starting to feel like himself. I'm excited to see what he's going to bring to the offense. We know what he is as a kick returner. The way he runs the ball, when he catches the ball, it's special, it's different. He can be a home run hitter, whether it be catching the ball on a swing out the backfield, or running a 67-yard run. He brings that to the table and I think now that he's starting to find his lane and find his confidence, you'll see some special things out of him."
