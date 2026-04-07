Key Error That Tarnished Arizona's Final Four Chances
Arizona didn’t lose because they weren’t talented enough. Let’s get that straight. They lost because they played the wrong style of basketball.
Instead of slowing things down, controlling the pace, and making every possession matter, Arizona tried to run with Michigan. The Wolverines are built for chaos, fast breaks, transition threes, and turning mistakes into easy points.
Arizona walked right into that.
Slow Winning, Fast Disaster
If you look at the teams that actually beat Michigan this season, they all had one thing in common: they slowed the game way down. Less possessions. Fewer turnovers. More control. Arizona did the opposite.
They rushed shots, forced drives, and turned the ball over way too much. At one point, their guards had almost no assists, which is crazy for a team that usually shares the ball well.
And once those turnovers started? It was over. Michigan got easy dunks, open threes, and all the momentum.
The Turning Point Nobody Is Talking About
There was a moment where Arizona actually had a chance to flip the game. They slowed it down. They attacked inside. They were only down a few possessions. Then they missed free throws.
That might not sound like a big deal, but it completely killed their momentum. Right after that, Michigan went on a run, and Arizona never recovered. That was the window. And they let it slip.
Coaching Decisions Made It Worse
This is where it gets a little harsh, but it needs to be said. Head coach Tommy Lloyd didn’t adjust fast enough.
No timeouts when momentum was clearly shifting. No real attempt to slow the game down. And honestly, too many substitutions at weird times that didn’t help the flow. Meanwhile, Dusty May was calling timeouts at the perfect moments, stopping runs, and keeping his team locked in.
That’s the difference in a Final Four game.
This Loss Hurts More Because They Were Good Enough
Arizona had the talent. They had the size. They even won the rebounding battle, which should’ve given them an edge.
But basketball isn’t just about talent; it’s about strategy. And in this game, Arizona didn’t play smart enough.
Here’s the honest takeaway: this team was good enough to win a National Championship. But making it to the final four gives Tommy Lloyd a chip on his shoulder to make it to next year's Final Four.
But if he wants to actually get there next time, they have to learn how to control the game instead of getting pulled into someone else’s style.
Because at this level, one bad decision, playing too fast, can end your entire season. And that’s exactly what happened.
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Lizzie Vargas attends Pasadena City College, pursuing a career in sports journalism. As a lifelong Raiders fan, she's excited to combine my passion for sports with storytelling that brings the sports world to life.