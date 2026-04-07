Key Error That Tarnished Arizona's Final Four Chances

Arizona didn’t lose because they weren’t talented enough. Let’s get that straight. They lost because they played the wrong style of basketball.

Instead of slowing things down, controlling the pace, and making every possession matter, Arizona tried to run with Michigan. The Wolverines are built for chaos, fast breaks, transition threes, and turning mistakes into easy points.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts against the Michigan Wolverines in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Arizona walked right into that.

Michigan guard Nimari Burnett (4), Arizona center Motiejus Krivas (13), Arizona forward Koa Peat (10) and Michigan guard Nimari Burnett (4) reach for the ball in the first half of their Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Slow Winning, Fast Disaster

If you look at the teams that actually beat Michigan this season, they all had one thing in common: they slowed the game way down. Less possessions. Fewer turnovers. More control. Arizona did the opposite.

They rushed shots, forced drives, and turned the ball over way too much. At one point, their guards had almost no assists, which is crazy for a team that usually shares the ball well.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) shoots against Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

And once those turnovers started? It was over. Michigan got easy dunks, open threes, and all the momentum.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Dwayne Aristode (2), Arizona Wildcats guard Anthony Dell'orso (3) and Arizona Wildcats guard Jackson Cook (11) react after losing to the Michigan Wolverines during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Turning Point Nobody Is Talking About

There was a moment where Arizona actually had a chance to flip the game. They slowed it down. They attacked inside. They were only down a few possessions. Then they missed free throws.

That might not sound like a big deal, but it completely killed their momentum. Right after that, Michigan went on a run, and Arizona never recovered. That was the window. And they let it slip.

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd speaks during a press conference ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Coaching Decisions Made It Worse

This is where it gets a little harsh, but it needs to be said. Head coach Tommy Lloyd didn’t adjust fast enough.

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd shouts toward the court in the first half of their Final Four game against Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No timeouts when momentum was clearly shifting. No real attempt to slow the game down. And honestly, too many substitutions at weird times that didn’t help the flow. Meanwhile, Dusty May was calling timeouts at the perfect moments, stopping runs, and keeping his team locked in.

That’s the difference in a Final Four game.

Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) dunks over Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) on Saturday, April 4, 2026, during a Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This Loss Hurts More Because They Were Good Enough

Arizona had the talent. They had the size. They even won the rebounding battle, which should’ve given them an edge.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

But basketball isn’t just about talent; it’s about strategy. And in this game, Arizona didn’t play smart enough.

Here’s the honest takeaway: this team was good enough to win a National Championship. But making it to the final four gives Tommy Lloyd a chip on his shoulder to make it to next year's Final Four.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Will Tschetter (42) rebounds the ball against Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

But if he wants to actually get there next time, they have to learn how to control the game instead of getting pulled into someone else’s style.

Because at this level, one bad decision, playing too fast, can end your entire season. And that’s exactly what happened.