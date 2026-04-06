Betting $100 Every Day for a Year: Day 92 (Picks for UConn-Michigan, Dodgers-Blue Jays)

We're now 91 days into my year-long challenge of betting $100 every day, and the goal of returning to the profit remains the same.

We had two days that resulted in a small profit over the weekend, so let's see if we can put together a strong start to the week today. I have bets locked in for tonight's college basketball National Championship, as well as a rematch of last year's World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays.

Betting $100 a Day Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 2-2 (+$5.00)

YTD: 167-184-1 (-$215.12)

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Best Bets Today for April 6

$40: Dodgers -140 vs. Blue Jays via BetMGM

$40: UConn +7 (-110) vs. Michigan via Caesars

$20: Braylon Mullins OVER 2.5 Three-Point FGs (+134) via FanDuel

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays Prediction

Pick: $40 on Dodgers -140

To say it's been a disastrous start to the season for the Toronto Blue Jays would be an understatement. Toronto lost a series against the Colorado Rockies and then followed it up with getting swept by the Chicago White Sox. Their bats are cold and they have significant injuries to both their pitching staff and offense, most notably losing their star catcher, Alejandro Kirk.

The Blue Jays are not in the form they would want to bet in heading into a World Series rematch with the Dodgers. The Dodgers, as expected, have had a red-hot offense to start the season and unless the Blue Jays can turn things around in a hurry, Los Angeles is going to cruise to victory in tonight's series-opener.

UConn vs. Michigan Prediction

Pick: $40 on UConn +7 (-110)

The UConn Huskies and Michigan Wolverines are set to face off in tonight's National Championship Game. The lookahead line for this matchup last week had Michigan set as a 6.5-point favorite, but after the Final Four games, that line has moved to Michigan -7.

Let's try not to let recency bias take over. Yes, Michigan has looked ultra-impressive in the NCAA Tournament, but they aren't completely flawless, and UConn is an elite team in its own right.

The Wolverines won the turnover battle against Arizona in the semifinal, but that has been an issue for them the majority of the season, leading to them ranking just 163rd in effective possession ratio and 220th in extra scoring chances per game (-0.7). UConn outranks them in both areas, especially extra scoring chances per game, where they rank 40th, averaging +2.9 per game.

Michigan's defense is its strong point, but let's not underestimate the Huskies' ability on that side of the court. UConn ranks 15th in defensive efficiency and eighth in defensive rating.

UConn may not have the skill and talent to win this game, but with the experience of Dan Hurley leading them, I at least expect them to give Michigan a fight. I won't hesitate to take the points with the Huskies in their third National Championship appearance in four years.

UConn vs. Michigan Prop Bet

Pick: Braylon Mullins OVER 2.5 3-Point FGs (+134)

With Solo Ball hurt and Alex Karaban on a cold streak with his shooting, I expect Braylon Mullins to play a big role on the perimeter for UConn tonight. He's coming off a game where he shot 4-of-7 from 3 against Illinois, and now he gets to face a Michigan team whose defensive weakness is defending the perimeter.

35.4% of the points scored against Michigan this season have come from 3-point shots, which ranks 318th in the country. Look for UConn to try to exploit that tonight, hopefully with Braylon Mullins being its primary perimeter shooter.

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