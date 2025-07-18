Why Building Around In-State Recruits is Vital For Wildcats
The Arizona Wildcats are one of the better programs, when it comes to bringing in some of the best prospects in the nation from all over. They have landed multiple commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, as they look to finish off strong in the 2026 recruiting class.
They recruit at a plethora of different states, but they are one of the better teams when it comes to recruiting players from inside the state. They have already landed multiple guys inside the state. This includes players on both offense and defense, as they want to keep the players at home.
One of the players from inside the state of Arizona who they landed is Keytrin Harris. Harris is one of the many talented prospects on the defensive line that the Wildcats were hopeful of landing. The talented player committed to the Wildcats over the Arizona State Sun Devils, the UCLA Bruins, the Missouri Tigers, and many more programs.
This is something that the Wildcats should take pride in when it comes to being able to keep arguably the most underrated players in the state home.
Another player that they landed from inside the state is Malachi Joyner. Joyner is one of the better players in the nation when it comes to the offensive line position group. This includes the offensive tackle position.
He was one of the better players on their board at the offensive tackle position, and he is the highest-rated offensive tackle that is committed in the class. He will join the Wildcats from Gilbert, Arizona.
The Wildcats will also be adding Hamisi Juma, who is one of the top players that will be joining the class at the wide receiver position. He is one of the better frames in the class. He has a 6-foot-4, 195 pound frame and held offers from many school prior to his commitment.
This is something that the Wildcats will continue to take advantage of, because a lot of the times, home grown kids will want to stay home. Sometimes you have to build up your middle in order to be able to build outwards. In this case their core is the state of Arizona, as usual, where they have hit a recruiting home run. Up next will likely be the 2027 class, where they will have to build their core.
