Arizona's Kharchenov Not Bothered By Flagrant Foul in Sweet 16

Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov has built himself a reputation for being a bit of a loose cannon on the court, and that was on display once again during the Wildcats’ Sweet Sixteen victory over Arkansas.

Arizona dominated Arkansas 109-88 to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2015. All five starters, plus Tobe Awaka, scored in double figures in the win. Kharchenkov finished with 15 points and five assists.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard D.J. Wagner (21) shoots over Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Kharchenkov on Receiving End of Dirty Play

Late in the second half, with the game largely decided, the physicality was turned up a notch, potentially from mounting frustration among the Razorbacks’ players. The increase in physicality was highlighted by Arkansas’ Billy Richmond shoving Kharchenkov and getting himself ejected from the game.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Billy Richmond III (24) reacts after hitting the court after an offensive foul against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Fittingly, Kharchenkov explained that the situation didn’t bother him, but rather fired him up, and motivated him even further.

Kharchenkov’s Thoughts

“I take it as a little bit of motivation,” Kharchenkov said. “Because, if somebody does that, obviously he’s frustrated, and he’s probably frustrated with me because he shoved me. I kind of laugh about it, I find it nice actually. Because he shows his frustration, and it gives me extra energy. I didn’t mind it at all.”

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) makes a shot against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Kharchenov’s energy on both sides of the floor has earned him the nickname “Crazy Ivan” from both fans on social media and head coach Tommy Lloyd. The standout freshman has been key to the Wildcats' run to the Elite Eight this season, averaging 10.3 points and 4.2 rebounds as their do-it-all Swiss Army knife forward. As evidenced by his dust-up in the Sweet Sixteen, Kharchenkov also brings toughness and an edge to the team.

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Malique Ewin (12) shoots past Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

He, along with other standout rookies, such as Brayden Burries and Koa Peat, has given the Wildcats a youthful boost as they make up three of the Wildcats’ five starters. Their playstyle alongside the team’s veterans has worked to perfection up to this point, and is why Arizona is considered a favorite to win the national title this season.