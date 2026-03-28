Arizona's Kharchenov Not Bothered By Flagrant Foul in Sweet 16
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Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov has built himself a reputation for being a bit of a loose cannon on the court, and that was on display once again during the Wildcats’ Sweet Sixteen victory over Arkansas.
Arizona dominated Arkansas 109-88 to advance to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2015. All five starters, plus Tobe Awaka, scored in double figures in the win. Kharchenkov finished with 15 points and five assists.
Kharchenkov on Receiving End of Dirty Play
Late in the second half, with the game largely decided, the physicality was turned up a notch, potentially from mounting frustration among the Razorbacks’ players. The increase in physicality was highlighted by Arkansas’ Billy Richmond shoving Kharchenkov and getting himself ejected from the game.
Fittingly, Kharchenkov explained that the situation didn’t bother him, but rather fired him up, and motivated him even further.
Kharchenkov’s Thoughts
- “I take it as a little bit of motivation,” Kharchenkov said. “Because, if somebody does that, obviously he’s frustrated, and he’s probably frustrated with me because he shoved me. I kind of laugh about it, I find it nice actually. Because he shows his frustration, and it gives me extra energy. I didn’t mind it at all.”
Kharchenov’s energy on both sides of the floor has earned him the nickname “Crazy Ivan” from both fans on social media and head coach Tommy Lloyd. The standout freshman has been key to the Wildcats' run to the Elite Eight this season, averaging 10.3 points and 4.2 rebounds as their do-it-all Swiss Army knife forward. As evidenced by his dust-up in the Sweet Sixteen, Kharchenkov also brings toughness and an edge to the team.
He, along with other standout rookies, such as Brayden Burries and Koa Peat, has given the Wildcats a youthful boost as they make up three of the Wildcats’ five starters. Their playstyle alongside the team’s veterans has worked to perfection up to this point, and is why Arizona is considered a favorite to win the national title this season.
Now in the Elite Eight, the Wildcats will be put to their strongest test of the tournament so far in the form of the Purdue Boilermakers. Arizona, on paper, should be able to handle the matchup, but Purdue has plenty of top-tier talent that should give the Wildcats a good game. With a trip to the Final Four on the line, Arizona will lean on its freshmen as they’ve done all season, with Kharchenkov at the center of that fold.
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Justin Backer brings a wealth of experience to his role as a college football and basketball general sports reporter On SI. Backer is a proud graduate of Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia Studies, and has worked for such media companies as The Sporting News and the Palm Beach Post.