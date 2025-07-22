New Arizona Kicker With Tucson Ties
The Arizona Wildcats may have found their newest kicker in Ian Wagner, who has big shoes to fill in the special teams room.
Wagner, transferred from Illinois State, where he was the place kicker in 2024 and went 11-15 on field goals during that time. Over the span of his three-year career with the Redbirds, he went 25-36, making him a productive weapon on special teams.
Not only did Wagner handle field goals as a three-year starter at Illinois State, he also handled kickoff duties and bagged 91 touchbacks.
Wagner showed himself to be a do-it-all kind of guy with his leg, punting the ball with an average of 38 yards per kick in 2023.
Wagner is faced with the task of potentially replacing the nearly automatic Tyler Loop, who was drafted in the sixth round by the Baltimore Ravens.
Loop went 67-80 during his four-year career with the Wildcats. He went a perfect 12-12 in 2021.
The 6-foot-2 215 215-pounder Wagner has a big frame for your average kicker. Such size and power are what make a really good kicker in new special teams coach Craig Naivar's eyes.
"I think it is physical strength," Naivar said. "It's a, almost arrogant attitude that,'I'm really good.' When they do have a misstep or a missed kick, they don't get down on themselves. They're extremely positive in their self-talk. They have to have a level of coolness."
Before Wagner transferred, Michael Salgado-Medina and Cash Peterman were responsible for kicking duties. Peterman later hit the transfer portal and will be fulfilling kicking duties for UCLA.
Salgado-Medina certainly has the leg for kicking the ball, as he was the starting punter in the 2024 season.
Naivar would like for Salgado-Medina to either kick or punt. That answer will come with summer practice.
"We're still working to figure out what avenue that goes. Does he do one, does he do both? We have a really good option there with having his ability to do both. Whatever he does not do, we have a tremendous backup in regard if he only does one of them. He gives us some options and has a really strong leg, so I’m excited about the progress he’s made and where he’s at."
Wagner played football and graduated from O'Fallon High School in Illinois, but grew up in Sierra Vista, AZ.
The competition in the kicking and punting room has only gotten stiffer with the signing of Carlsbad High School graduate Tyler Prasuhn, who is the son of former Arizona kicker John Prasuhn.
