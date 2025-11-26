Inside The Wildcats

Breaking Down Three Areas No. 25 Arizona Needs to Fix the Territorial Cup

No. 25 Arizona is heading up north for the final game of the season to take on rival No. 20 ASU in the Territorial Cup.

Troy Hutchison

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Mays Pese (99) and Julian Savaiinaea (41) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Last Saturday was a cold, cloudy day in Tucson with a game between two great offensive units in Arizona (8-3, 5-3 Big 12) and Baylor that are averaging over 30-plus points per game this season.

Despite the two blazing offensive units, the weather set the tone with both defenses playing solid ball and Arizona’s making the plays when the team needed it the most. 

Cornerback Treydan Stukes came up with an interception in the red zone with the Wildcats leading 21-17 at the start of the fourth quarter to help the Bears stay out of the end zone.

Arizona went on to score on the falling drive that led to a 41-17 victory over Baylor (5-6, 3-5) to capture the eighth win of the season.

Arizona now sits at 8-3 after going 4-8 a season ago and will head up to Tempe to take on in-state rival Arizona State in the Territorial Cup. 

After going 4-3 through the first seven games, the Wildcats have won four-straight games, shocking the fan base, media and the nation.

With the game in the books, we at Arizona Wildcats On SI took a look at three things areas the Wildcats need to improve ahead of the showdown against ASU.

Three Areas of Improvement

Special Teams

Nov 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Wildcats kicker Michael Salgado-Medina (19) reacts on the sideline after kicking a field goal against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
  • This is an area of the Wildcats’ team that we seem to talk about on a weekly basis with the major problem coming from the field goal kicking game. Overall this season, kicker Michael Salgado-Medina has gone 16 of 25 on his attempts.
  • Just this last week against Baylor, Salgado-Medina missed a 38-yard field goal but a complete performance from the offense and defense helped overcome the special teams’ flaws.
Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats kicker Michael Salgado-Medina (19) kicks the ball during the third quarter of the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Over the years throughout the heated rivalry, the Territorial Cup has come down to special teams’ plays and missed opportunities. This will be a massive chance for Salgado-Medina to right some wrongs and get back on track.

Rushing Defense

  • So far this season, Arizona’s defense has allowed opponents to rush for 149.8 yards per game while finding the end zone 15 times. Meanwhile, Arizona State has been one of the better rushing teams nationally by averaging 197 yards per game, which places the Sun Devils 24th in the country.
Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Riley Wilson (16) against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
  • Leading the rushing attack for ASU has been running back Raleek Brown, who has racked up 1,078 yards on 173 carries and has found the end zone four times. Overall, the Sun Devils have rushed for 2,173 and have had four players that have rushed for 200-plus yards this season.

Playing Calm

  • In games like Arizona-Arizona State with the passion of the rivalry and the heated exchanges throughout the night between the two teams, it is easy to let your emotions get the better of you on the field.
Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Chase Kennedy (7) against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Against Baylor, Arizona had a handful of penalties that came after the play and when you are in a rivalry game, it is easy for that to become a recurring theme. The Wildcats will need to keep their emotions in check for Friday’s game.

