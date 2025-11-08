Inside The Wildcats

How Arizona Can Limit Kansas' Rushing Attack

The Jayhawks have been aggressive on the ground lately. Can the Wildcats stand tall stop the run?

Logan Brown

Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Gavin Hunter (23) celebrates with teammate during the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Sep 12, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Gavin Hunter (23) celebrates with teammate during the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
In this story:

Arizona and Kansas are both vying for the sixth win of the season on Saturday, qualifying for a bowl game and showing improvement after missing out on the postseason in 2024.

The Wildcats would like to keep some momentum going after throttling Colorado last weekend. Earning bowl eligibility in front of a sold-out crowd for homecoming in Tucson is a perfect way to do so.

Nov 23, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan walks on the sidelines during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Jayhawks took down Oklahoma State in their last outing, 38-21. Jalon Daniels has led the way for the Kansas offense all season long, throwing for 1,991 yards and a career-high 20 touchdowns. He's also had just three interceptions this season.

While Daniels has plenty of big-play ability, he didn't throw for at least 150 yards in each of the past two games. The Jayhawks instead have been finding more chunks on the ground.

Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors running back Landon Sims (30) loses his helmet during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Arizona front seven hasn't been pushed around this season, but they have run into issues against running quarterbacks and talented backfields, which Kansas has.

Stuffing The Jayhawks

Nov 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) hands off to Kansas Jayhawks running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. (9) during the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Kansas ran for 232 yards against the Cowboys, which isn't all that impressive given what other teams have done to that defense this season. However, they leaned on the ground even while the game was close, possibly to try to develop that identity.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas running back Devin Neal (4) maneuvers past a diving during the Colorado defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo (97) in the 4th quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Devin Neal carried the running game for the Jayhawks last season, rushing for 1,266 yards and 16 touchdowns on 219 carries. With Neal off to the NFL, the ground attack has not been as explosive.

Daniel Hishaw Jr., who ran behind Neal last season, and Leshon Williams, an Iowa transfer, have combined for 754 yards and 10 touchdowns. Williams has cracked the 100-yard mark once this season, but that's all for the backfield.

Aug 29, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. (9) stiff arms Wagner Seahawks defensive back Sam Martin (2) during the first half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Despite the lack of overwhelming success, they still lean on it often. Kansas averages 4.5 yards per carry this season and continues to grind runs between the tackles and on outside zone. Both backs are a big part of that, but so is their quarterback.

Daniels has run for 271 yards and two scores this season. He's very athletic and has decent speed and enough toughness to lean into a few hits.

Oct 25, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) runs the ball against the Kansas State Wildcats during the first half of the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Arizona's struggles with dual-threat quarterbacks have been well-documented this season. Houston and BYU both gave them fits on the ground, allowing 490 rushing yards between the two games. Last week, they had success stopping Kaidon Salter outside the pocket, but Colorado also fell into an early hole and had to throw for the whole day.

The Wildcats allow 138.4 rushing yards per game, which ranks 55th nationally. It really has been a case of just a few games blowing that number up, but the Jayhawks can slow the game down and win on the edge if they find some running lanes early on.

Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Mays Pese (99), linebacker Taye Brown (6), and defensive lineman Julian Saviinaea (41) all celebrate after they intercept the ball from the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

An X-factor in this game for the Wildcats is Taye Brown. The inside linebacker has been great this season at reading and flowing instinctually into run fits against zone-schemed runs. Kansas does a lot of that, making him and fellow inside linebacker Max Harris crucial to the team's success.

Oct 5, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Chase Kennedy (11) celebrates tackle against Texas Tech Red Raiders during first quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Brown is second on the team with 54 tackles this season, but is one of Arizona's best run defenders. Defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales has also turned outside linebackers Chase Kennedy and Riley Wilson into more of an edge rushing duo, which will still be important this week, but they are the edge pieces that will have to stop the quick motion runs Kansas works on.

On the inside, Deshawn McKnight has been fantastic, and Leroy Palu has really stepped up in recent weeks. This game will be all about fits against a zone scheme, so they don't necessarily need to be the ones in space making plays, but with all of the pre-snap motion the Jayhawks run, getting a good initial push to change the route of the play can be a big help.

Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Leroy Palu (95), defensive lineman Julian Savaiinaea (41), defensive lineman Mays Pese (99), and defensive lineman Dominic Lolesio (42) all celebrate after they intercept the ball from the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the third quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Overall, this game could develop into a shootout with Noah Fifita and Daniels taking chances downfield and connecting, but there's a way Kansas could control this game on the ground. Either way, it's a big week for the Arizona defense to make a stand.

What do you think of Arizona's game against Kansas? To let us know, just click the link to find us and be sure to give us a follow while you're there.

feed

Published
Logan Brown
LOGAN BROWN

Logan Brown is an alumnus of the prestigious Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He currently works as a General College Sports Reporter On SI. Logan has an extensive background in writing and has contributed to Cronkite Sports, PHNX Sports, and Motion Graphics.