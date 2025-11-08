How Arizona Can Limit Kansas' Rushing Attack
Arizona and Kansas are both vying for the sixth win of the season on Saturday, qualifying for a bowl game and showing improvement after missing out on the postseason in 2024.
The Wildcats would like to keep some momentum going after throttling Colorado last weekend. Earning bowl eligibility in front of a sold-out crowd for homecoming in Tucson is a perfect way to do so.
The Jayhawks took down Oklahoma State in their last outing, 38-21. Jalon Daniels has led the way for the Kansas offense all season long, throwing for 1,991 yards and a career-high 20 touchdowns. He's also had just three interceptions this season.
While Daniels has plenty of big-play ability, he didn't throw for at least 150 yards in each of the past two games. The Jayhawks instead have been finding more chunks on the ground.
The Arizona front seven hasn't been pushed around this season, but they have run into issues against running quarterbacks and talented backfields, which Kansas has.
Stuffing The Jayhawks
Kansas ran for 232 yards against the Cowboys, which isn't all that impressive given what other teams have done to that defense this season. However, they leaned on the ground even while the game was close, possibly to try to develop that identity.
Devin Neal carried the running game for the Jayhawks last season, rushing for 1,266 yards and 16 touchdowns on 219 carries. With Neal off to the NFL, the ground attack has not been as explosive.
Daniel Hishaw Jr., who ran behind Neal last season, and Leshon Williams, an Iowa transfer, have combined for 754 yards and 10 touchdowns. Williams has cracked the 100-yard mark once this season, but that's all for the backfield.
Despite the lack of overwhelming success, they still lean on it often. Kansas averages 4.5 yards per carry this season and continues to grind runs between the tackles and on outside zone. Both backs are a big part of that, but so is their quarterback.
Daniels has run for 271 yards and two scores this season. He's very athletic and has decent speed and enough toughness to lean into a few hits.
Arizona's struggles with dual-threat quarterbacks have been well-documented this season. Houston and BYU both gave them fits on the ground, allowing 490 rushing yards between the two games. Last week, they had success stopping Kaidon Salter outside the pocket, but Colorado also fell into an early hole and had to throw for the whole day.
The Wildcats allow 138.4 rushing yards per game, which ranks 55th nationally. It really has been a case of just a few games blowing that number up, but the Jayhawks can slow the game down and win on the edge if they find some running lanes early on.
An X-factor in this game for the Wildcats is Taye Brown. The inside linebacker has been great this season at reading and flowing instinctually into run fits against zone-schemed runs. Kansas does a lot of that, making him and fellow inside linebacker Max Harris crucial to the team's success.
Brown is second on the team with 54 tackles this season, but is one of Arizona's best run defenders. Defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales has also turned outside linebackers Chase Kennedy and Riley Wilson into more of an edge rushing duo, which will still be important this week, but they are the edge pieces that will have to stop the quick motion runs Kansas works on.
On the inside, Deshawn McKnight has been fantastic, and Leroy Palu has really stepped up in recent weeks. This game will be all about fits against a zone scheme, so they don't necessarily need to be the ones in space making plays, but with all of the pre-snap motion the Jayhawks run, getting a good initial push to change the route of the play can be a big help.
Overall, this game could develop into a shootout with Noah Fifita and Daniels taking chances downfield and connecting, but there's a way Kansas could control this game on the ground. Either way, it's a big week for the Arizona defense to make a stand.
