Arizona’s Defensive Grades Revealed After Week 10 Win
Arizona traveled to Boulder on a mission, coming off their second bye week. The Wildcats stopped Colorado, 52-17, and the defense tied the high-scoring output.
The Buffaloes turned the ball over five times (three interceptions and two fumbles) and ran through three different quarterbacks under center. It was a step back to the first several weeks of the season for the Wildcats, where Danny Gonzales's defense was among the nation's best at forcing turnovers and slowing opposing passing games.
Arizona slowed everything Colorado and Deion Sanders tried on Saturday. Despite pulling many starters early in the second half with the game in hand, the Wildcats limited the Buffaloes to 170 passing yards and 129 rushing yards.
Two heartbreaking losses in a row exposed holes in Arizona's defense against QB runs and deep passes. For the most part, the Wildcats showed improvement and stuffed the Buffaloes' offense from the start.
Brent Brennan's big road win that he's been looking for finally came because his defense set up short fields for his offense. Now that's complimentary football.
According to Pro Football Focus, here's the top five defenders for the Wildcats on Saturday night (minimum 30 snaps).
5. DB Treydan Stukes
Stukes was a guy to keep an eye on facing Colorado's top receivers from the slot, and he was excellent. He made five tackles and came up with half a sack and half a tackle for loss. He allowed three catches on seven passes thrown his way, but allowed zero yards.
He locked down the slot for the Wildcats against Joseph Williams and the Buffaloes' receivers, while supporting the run defense on the edges. You couldn't ask much more of the veteran nickel.
According to PFF, Stukes earned an overall grade of 74.9, with a coverage grade of 72.4, a tackling grade of 70.7 and a run defense grade of 67.1.
4. LB Taye Brown
The linebackers for the Wildcats had a busy night in the backfield, blitzing and making Kaidon Salter, Ryan Staub, and Julian Lewis run for their lives. Brown, however, was phenomenal in coverage over the middle and stuffed the run game up the middle.
Brown tied for the team lead with eight tackles and two tackles for loss. Colorado tried to run some wide zone to get some offense going amid the pressure in the passing game, but Brown was one of the linebackers who consistently found his way to the edge to make a play.
According to PFF, Brown had an overall grade of 80.3, with a coverage grade of 88.9, a tackling grade of 72.7 and a run defense grade of 76.9.
3. S Dalton Johnson
Another defensive back to crack the list, Johnson was seemingly always in the picture and near the ball. So much so, he nabbed an interception, jumping a sit route and nearly taking it back to the house.
Johnson played closer to the line for most of the night, nearly splitting his reps in the box and at deep safety. He made seven tackles while snagging his second interception of the season. Just another veteran Wildcat in the secondary with a strong performance.
According to PFF, Johnson had an overall grade of 80.4, with a coverage grade of 84.6, a tackling grade of 67.1 and a run defense grade of 68.6.
2. OLB Chase Kennedy
Kennedy came up with the first big defensive play of the night, really setting the tone for the Wildcats from the start. The linebacker came tearing off the edge and got hold of Salter's jersey, pushing him back until he lost control of the ball, which the Wildcats recovered at the Colorado 12-yard line.
The strip sack was just the tip of the iceberg for Kennedy, as he finished with eight tackles and a tackle for loss alongside the turnover. The fumble turned into a score one play later, as Noah Fifita rifled a touchdown pass to Kris Hutson in the end zone. Kennedy has stepped up well in place of Tre Smith on the edge.
According to PFF, Kennedy had an overall grade of 82.3, with a pass rush grade of 79.7, a tackling grade of 81.3 and a run defense grade of 73.0.
1. DB Jay'Vion Cole
Cole turned in one of his best all-around games this season in Boulder. Playing on the boundary out wide, he made five tackles and one for loss, while making his third interception of the year.
He did give up four catches and a touchdown, but it was a spectacular leaping grab by Colorado's Omarion Miller. I won't fault him too much for that. Cole also stepped up nicely against the run, making three stops and forcing negative plays for the Buffaloes.
According to PFF, Cole earned an overall grade of 87.2, with a coverage grade of 89.4, a tackling grade of 66.8, and a run defense grade of 64.0.
