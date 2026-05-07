Why Arizona Should Take Devin Williams Seriously

When people talk about college basketball transfers, they usually want the big name. They want the player who averaged 18 points a game, has flashy highlights, and makes fans feel like the team just won the offseason. But sometimes the best pickup isn't the loudest one. That is why Arizona fans should take Devin Williams seriously.

Williams is not the kind of transfer who immediately makes everyone go crazy. His numbers at FAU were solid, but not superstar-level. He averaged around seven points and five rebounds, which does not exactly scream “program changer.” But looking only at points is a lazy way to judge a player. Arizona does not just need another guy who wants shots. Arizona needs someone who can fill a real role, and Williams actually fits that.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd before a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament against the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Rim Protection Matters

The biggest reason Williams is interesting is his defense, especially his shot blocking. He is not just a random tall player who happens to block shots sometimes. He was one of the better rim protectors in the country. That matters because rim protection changes how a whole defense plays.

When guards know there is someone behind them who can erase mistakes, they can play more aggressively. They can pressure the ball harder. They can take more risks. That is the kind of thing that does not always show up in a simple box score, but it changes games.

Jan 29, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers forward Aaron Bradshaw (11) handles the ball against Florida Atlantic Owls forward Devin Williams (1) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Arizona had strong frontcourt pieces before, but replacing players like Tobe Awaka is not easy. Awaka brought elite rebounding, giving Arizona a clear strength off the bench. Williams could bring something similar, except his elite skill is protecting the rim. That is valuable, especially for a team that wants to stay competitive deep into March.

Michigan center Aday Mara (15) blocks Arizona forward Koa Peat (10) shot in the second half of their Final Four game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He Does Not Need To Be a Star

The mistake some fans make is thinking every transfer has to be a star. Williams does not need to come in and average 15 points. Honestly, that is not what Arizona should want from him. His job would be to defend, rebound, block shots, finish around the basket, and maybe hit an occasional jumper.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Nimari Burnett (4) is defended by Arizona Wildcats forward Koa Peat (10) and Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

That kind of role may not sound exciting, but winning teams need those players. Every great team has guys who understand their job and do it well. Williams seems like that type of player. He has size, athleticism, and a skill that Arizona could clearly use.

Arizona should absolutely be interested in Devin Williams. He may not be the flashiest name in the portal, but he makes sense. Fans need to stop judging every player by points per game and start looking at fit.

Apr 4, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd reacts Arizona Wildcats in the first half during a semifinal of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Williams is not a perfect player, but he does not have to be. If Arizona wants a strong bench piece who can protect the rim and bring energy, Devin Williams is a smart pickup. Sometimes the quiet moves are the ones that actually help the most.