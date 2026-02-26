Arizona Pursuing Standout 2027 Tight End

While the college football offseason is in full swing, Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and his staff haven’t exactly been on vacation, as the Wildcats continue to be highly active on the high school recruiting trail.

Over the past few months, Arizona has been pursuing several talented prospects in the 2027 recruiting class, most recently extending an offer to a three-star tight end from Georgia.

Wildcats Extend Offer to 3-Star 2027 Tight End

Last week, Arizona extended an offer to Joshua Pettigrew, a three-star tight end from Houston County High School in Macon, Georgia. He announced the offer on X, writing, “Blessed to have received an offer from the University of Arizona.”

Pettigrew has received interest from over 20 Division I programs, and Arizona is among several Power Four schools that have offered him, including Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M, Nebraska, and others.

Brennan and his staff are looking to upgrade the tight end position in a big way during the 2027 cycle, and Pettigrew would be a welcome addition to the Wildcats’ class. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 981 overall player nationally, the No. 53 tight end, and the No. 112 prospect in the state of Georgia.

Pettigrew is one of many 2027 tight ends that Arizona is currently targeting, joining players like three-star Seager Milholen and four-star Anthony Cartwright III.

While there’s no clear frontrunner in Pettigrew’s recruitment, a few programs have already made progress with the three-star tight end. Duke and Georgia Tech hosted him for unofficial visits this fall, and Rivals’ Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM) currently gives the Yellow Jackets a 49.3% chance of landing him, with the Blue Devils a close second at 22.6%.

Although the Wildcats are entering Pettigrew’s recruitment relatively late, they should have plenty of time to make up ground with the Houston County star.

As of now, Pettigrew hasn’t set a commitment date or scheduled any visits for this spring. Brennan and company should work to get the young tight end on campus in Tucson for a visit at some point this offseason, as they continue to cement their status as contenders in his recruitment.

Arizona currently faces an uphill battle for Pettigrew's commitment. Still, if the Wildcats can secure a visit with him and continue to make progress with him in the coming months, they should be well-positioned to compete for one of the top tight end prospects in the 2027 class.

