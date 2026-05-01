Arizona Schedules Powerhouse Non-Conference Matchup for Next Season

Tommy Lloyd and Arizona are not scared to schedule tough non-conference opponents. That remains true with the latest announcement regarding the Wildcats' schedule next season. They will play St. John’s at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 5.

Two of the best teams in college basketball will go head-to-head in the most historic arena of all time. The two teams will also play a return game in Phoenix in the 2027-28 season.

St.John’s Is Back

NEWS: Arizona and St. John's will meet on December 5th at MSG as part of the Hall-of-Fame Series, according to multiple sources.



Return game in Phoenix in 2027-28.https://t.co/sBqXMo8s5h — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 30, 2026

Red Storm head coach Rick Pitino has revived the St. John’s program to what it once was. The team is coming off a great season, finishing 30-7 and narrowly losing to Duke in the Sweet 16.

Pitino is somewhat synonymous with the Wildcats. He was defeated by the Wildcats in the 1997 National Championship game, resulting in the only championship win in program history. Pitino got his revenge in 2009, knocking off the Wildcats in the Sweet 16 while coaching Louisville.

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Arizona vs. St.John’s History

Arizona and St. John’s have only faced off twice all time, and not since 2019. The first time the two programs went head-to-head was in 2011. Their first game was also held in New York. Both teams each picked up a win, resulting in a 1-1 series history. This will be a massive showdown between two of the top teams in the country.

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Tough Non-Conference Schedule

The tough non-conference schedule does not stop with the Red Storm. The Wildcats, along with them, will also face off against UCLA, UConn, and now St. John’s.

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It is interesting to see Lloyd’s approach to non-conference scheduling. The talk of college basketball lately has been what is in it for the big programs to schedule difficult non-conference opponents? The positives are the opportunities to get big wins and to gain experience against the top teams before conference play begins. On the other hand, the Wildcats will have plenty of opportunities for big-time wins since they are in the Big 12.

This past season, Lloyd did not shy away from tough non-conference play either. The Wildcats faced off against Florida, UConn, and Alabama. Obviously, Lloyd sees the good in facing top competition before conference play begins.

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The Wildcats' 2027-28 season will probably have a tough non-conference schedule as well. They will play St. John’s and Duke in the Hall of Fame Series. Do not expect that to change as long as Lloyd is the head coach. He welcomes the competition and needs his team ready for Big 12 play.