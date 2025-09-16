Wildcats Running Back Awarded Big 12 Player of the Week
Running back Ismail Mahdi was named the Big 12 offensive player of the week after an enigmatic game that saw him gain 221 all-purpose yards in a gritty 23 - 17 win over Kansas State on Friday night.
In that game, Arizona gained 412 all-purpose yards and Mahdi accounted for more than half of those in a performance that saw him carry the bulk of the load after Quincy Craig had gotten hurt with a shoulder injury.
Mahdi was a key piece in protecting Noah Fifita in the passing game as well. He picked up a handful of blitzes, living up to the "No block, no rock" mantra that running backs coach Alonzo Carter preaches about.
- "I'm so proud of that kid," Brennan said. "Like, what an awesome human being he is. Like, I don't know much, I don't know much time you guys have spent with him, but just his energy, the smile on his face, the way he makes you feel when you're around him, he's really special."
Mahdi's journey to Arizona
Arizona hit the running back room hard over the offseason and signed two running backs from the FCS level and two new freshmen from the state of Texas, a spot that has been on the radar for the Wildcats for some time now.
The 5-foot-9, 184-pound standout is one of the running backs who was brought over from the transfer portal and has looked the part of an experienced FBS running back thus far.
He and Portland State transfer Craig were signed along with freshman Wesley Yarbrough and Cornelius 'Corn' Warren. They add depth to a room with Kedrick Reescano as the lone returning scholarship player.
Mahdi was dynamic to say the least in two years with the Bobcats, totaling 2322 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns with three receiving scores on 44 passes during that time.
It has been three weeks since the 2025 season began and it looks like the Wildcats may have solved their problems when it comes to rushing the ball; however, only time and results on the field will tell.
Underutilized to rising star
Mahdi wasn't utilized as much in a week one matchup with Hawaii, as he carried the ball just six times for 23 yards. He did manage to score a touchdown late in the game.
It was in week two that he showed his full potential against Weber State. Mahdi averaged 5.7 yards during the game, running all the tough carries and wearing down the Weber State front by both lowering his shoulder when needed and making defenders miss in the open field.
Mahdi continued to do the same against K-State and will look to keep showcasing his talent against an always physical Iowa State defense on September 27 when Arizona travels to Ames.
