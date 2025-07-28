Former Arizona Tennis Star Making Name For Himself
It was a historic collegiate career for Colton Smith across his four years at Arizona. The Blue-Chip American recruit committed to coach Clancy Shields and the men’s tennis program as the No. 7 ranked player in the United States.
Smith hit the ground running as a true freshman, posting a team-high in wins with a 24-9 overall record. He was also second on the team in doubles wins with an overall record of 17-12. He opened on the No. 3 court in singles and doubles play, which included a season-high ranking of No. 36 in college tennis.
He was able to take a step forward as a sophomore, posting a 26-11 overall record in singles play and 15-6 record in dual doubles matches. He posted a 13-4 record on the No. 1 court, which included a defeat of USC’s Stefan Dostanic who was ranked No. 1 in the country at the time. He was one of two Wildcats to win their match against Ohio State in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament and went on to earn a bid in the NCAA Singles Championships. Smith was named to the All-Pac-12 First Team.
Smith made history as a junior, becoming the program's first All-American since 2006 after he reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Singles Championships. He defeated 19 nationally-ranked opponents as part of a 34-11 overall record in singles play. The 34 wins were a program record in a single season. On top of that, he was part of the Pac-12 Doubles Team of the Year with Jay Friend. He earned a career-best singles ranking of No. 5 in college tennis. Smith was once again named to the All-Pac-12 First Team and named an ITA All-American.
As a senior, Smith went back-and-forth between playing with Arizona and in professional tournaments. After winning his first Challenger Title in February, he could have had the option to turn pro, but made it clear he wanted to finish his senior season with the Wildcats. He was one of two Arizona players to win their match against Virginia in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
After graduating this past year, Smith officially turned professional full-time. He currently holds an ATP ranking of No. 139 in the world as he continues to play in different tournaments to improve his rank.
