What Fans Should Expect When Arizona Takes On Michigan

To a program like the Arizona Wildcats, whose fans are passionate about basketball, making it to the Final Four means something a little bit more. When this year's team won the West Region to advance to the semifinal round in Indianapolis, the streets of Tucson went wild.

Arizona hadn't been to the Final Four since 2001, when the legendary Lute Olson was still the head coach. Now, head coach Tommy Lloyd will lead his team there, a quarter century after Olson led his.

“I know this -- There’s a good-looking guy with white hair looking down on us right now that’s happy!”



Tommy Lloyd pays his respects to the legendary Lute Olson. pic.twitter.com/lkWbzpOPhu — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 29, 2026

The Wildcats got to the Final Four game by taking down Arkansas in the Sweet 16. Later, it was the Purdue Boilermakers who were defeated by Arizona in the Elite Eight. The Wildcats will now look to advance even further to the championship game, but they have to get through the No. 1 (Midwest Region) Michigan Wolverines to do so.

That game is expected to tip off this Saturday at 5 p.m. (MST). Before that, here are three things Arizona should expect from this highly touted matchup.

A Battle in the Paint

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats center Motiejus Krivas (13) and Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) reach for a rebound in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Arizona's big men down low have played a key role in the Wildcats' 25-2 regular season, winning the Big 12 Tournament and reaching the Final Four. Motiejus Krivas defensive skills have made him a nightmare for teams to try to get past. Tobe Awaka is coming off the bench and grabbing all the tough rebounds. Koa Peats scoring ability and toughness in the paint.

Michigan's bigs play a similar style of basketball, relying on their defensive skills and using their size and strengths to score near the rim. Michigan's Aday Mara is third in the NCAA in blocks per game with 2.65, while Krivas sits at 31st with 1.89.

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) defends against Purdue Boilermakers center Oscar Cluff (45) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Krivas and Awaka have the rebounding advantage. Awaka averages the 28th most rebounds per game with 9.1. Krivas is 68th with 8.2. Awaka's 344 rebounds are the 10th most in the NCAA and Krivas' 312 are tied for 22nd.

Elite Forwards Meet on the Court

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) defends against Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Small/power forward Yaxel Lendeborg has been on a tear in the last three games of the NCAA Tournament, averaging 25 points and 62.8% from the field. Throughout the season, he has averaged 15.2 points and 52% from the field.

Ivan Kharchenkov has been a defensive stalwart in the tournament and the season as a whole. It will be an intense battle to see who will get the upper hand this Saturday between the two of them. Should Lendeborg play power forward, he will also have to deal with Peat, who is long, athletic and can score anywhere on the court.

A Potential High-Scoring Game

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) dribbles the ball against the Purdue Boilermakers in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Arizona and Michigan play a similar style of basketball, bullying teams in the paint and making easy buckets near the rim. It is one of the reasons why both the Wildcats and the Wolverines have a high point margin.

Michigan is second (87.7-69.6) and Arizona is fifth (86.5-68.8). When Arizona and Michigan meet on the court, it could be a high-scoring game that might go down to the final minutes. Look for Arizona's perimeter shooters to get into rhythm as well.