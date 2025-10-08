Inside The Wildcats

How Arizona Players Reacted to Big Win Over Oklahoma State

Arizona WR Luke Wysong and LB Riley Wilson spoke to the media on Tuesday.

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Luke Wysong (15) scores a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Luke Wysong (15) scores a touchdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second quarter at Arizona Stadium.
Arizona is fresh off a bounce-back win over Oklahoma State to advance to 4-1 on the season. The Wildcats are now 4-0 at home this year.

UA wide receiver Luke Wysong led the Wildcats in receiving with 92 yards and a touchdown on five receptions, while linebacker Riley Wilson logged four tackles and 0.5 tackle for loss in the win over the Cowboys.

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Luke Wysong (15) runs with the ball against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second quarter at Arizona Stadium.

They spoke to the media on Tuesday about the win over Oklahoma State and the upcoming game against BYU. Here are five takeaways from what they had to say.

On fielding punts last week

Wysong: "I felt very comfortable back there. I've returned a lot of punts in my college career and in high school, so it was fun. I look forward to being back there and knowing that the other 10 guys on the field got my back. It feels good."

On the progression of the passing offense

Wysong: "I think that we come every week and we work so hard every week during practice. We work so hard on our scheme, game plan and everything like that. There are so many hours that are put into this and just being able to see how it all came together on Saturday with all of us clicking and hitting on all cylinders and Noah (Fifita) playing really good.

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) passes the ball over Iowa State Cyclones' linebacker Carson Willich (14) during the third quarter in the Big-12 conference showdown on Sept. 27, 2025, at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa.

It was good knowing that Noah had our back, we had his back and the whole team really just going out there and playing for one another."

On the challenges of facing BYU

Wilson: "I think just sticking to what our coaches set the standard of red line. Just knowing our job and how to do it, all 11 guys to the ball and us just executing what we know and what we can control.

On how the wide receivers stay locked in with how deep the room is

Wysong: "We have a super deep receiver room and we have so many guys that are so good at so many different things. We all have our own skillset and we all do things our own kind of way and have our own certain style. For all of us whenever our opportunities come, we just all have to be ready for that. It's not just me. It's really all the guys in the room. I think we all do a very good job of that and just being able to maximize our opportunity."

Aug 30, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Kris Hutson (4) reacts after a block made against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors during the first quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium.

On Arizona being the only team to not allow a passing touchdown

Wilson: "I call Gensis, Stukes and Dalton the three-headed monster just because of their mentality on the field. Their work is displayed and that's no surprise to me. Those guys work their tail off. They work so hard... I think that says a lot about our staff as well with coach Gonzales putting them in the right position."

