How Arizona Can Beat BYU: Three Defensive Keys
Arizona was able to bounce back in a big way last week in a 41-13 win over Oklahoma State.
The Wildcats' defense was able to get back on track, holding the Cowboys without an offensive touchdown and to just 158 yards of total offense. They have yet to allow a passing touchdown this season.
Through this point in the season, Arizona's defense ranks No. 4 in the Big 12 in scoring defense (15.6), fourth in rush defense (97.6) and first in pass defense (147.2).
The Wildcats draw a tough opponent this week in No. 18 BYU, which, as an offense, ranks No. 4 in scoring (38.4) in the conference and No. 2 in rush offense.
They are led by quarterback Bear Bachmeier, who has thrown for 1,048 yards on a 69 completion percentage with seven touchdowns to one interception. He has also added 206 yards and another five scores on the ground.
Running back LJ Martin leads the rush offense with 490 yards on 6.4 yards per carry with three touchdowns. As a team, BYU has seven different players with at least one rushing touchdown.
It will be a huge test for Arizona at home. Here are three defensive keys to monitor for the Wildcats heading into Saturday's game.
Keep Bear Bachmeier in the pocket
The Wildcats' first big test against a mobile quarterback this season was a few weeks ago against Avery Johnson and Kansas State. They were able to hold him to -16 rushing yards on the night with several big sacks.
Bear Bachmeier has run for a rushing score in four of five games to begin the season, and in the one game he didn't score on the ground, he still ran for 98 yards on the ground against Colorado.
Arizona will need its defensive line to keep containment and keep Bachmeier in the pocket.
Remain physical in the secondary
One of the biggest components of the Wildcats' new defensive unit under defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales has been the physicality they've been playing in the secondary. It is part of why they have yet to allow a passing touchdown this season.
BYU is always a team that brings physicality and Arizona will have to match that to remain in the game as it seeks an upset of the No. 18 team in the country.
Third down defense
One of the biggest struggles in Arizona's last big game against Iowa State was its struggles defending the Cyclones on third downs.
The Wildcats have to be a lot more efficient on Saturday, limiting BYU on third-down conversions and even potential fourth downs.
What are your keys to success on the defensive side of the ball for Arizona in Saturday's game? Let us know and be sure to follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.