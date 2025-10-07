Inside The Wildcats

How Arizona Can Beat BYU: Three Defensive Keys

We take a look at the defensive keys to success for Arizona heading into Saturday's game against BYU.

Ari Koslow

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys gets tackled by the Arizona Wildcats during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys gets tackled by the Arizona Wildcats during the third quarter of the game at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Arizona was able to bounce back in a big way last week in a 41-13 win over Oklahoma State.

The Wildcats' defense was able to get back on track, holding the Cowboys without an offensive touchdown and to just 158 yards of total offense. They have yet to allow a passing touchdown this season.

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) tackles Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Trent Howland (24) during the second quarter at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Through this point in the season, Arizona's defense ranks No. 4 in the Big 12 in scoring defense (15.6), fourth in rush defense (97.6) and first in pass defense (147.2).

The Wildcats draw a tough opponent this week in No. 18 BYU, which, as an offense, ranks No. 4 in scoring (38.4) in the conference and No. 2 in rush offense.

They are led by quarterback Bear Bachmeier, who has thrown for 1,048 yards on a 69 completion percentage with seven touchdowns to one interception. He has also added 206 yards and another five scores on the ground.

Oct 3, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) looks for the play against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Running back LJ Martin leads the rush offense with 490 yards on 6.4 yards per carry with three touchdowns. As a team, BYU has seven different players with at least one rushing touchdown.

It will be a huge test for Arizona at home. Here are three defensive keys to monitor for the Wildcats heading into Saturday's game.

Sep 2, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales stands of the field prior to the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Keep Bear Bachmeier in the pocket

The Wildcats' first big test against a mobile quarterback this season was a few weeks ago against Avery Johnson and Kansas State. They were able to hold him to -16 rushing yards on the night with several big sacks.

Bear Bachmeier has run for a rushing score in four of five games to begin the season, and in the one game he didn't score on the ground, he still ran for 98 yards on the ground against Colorado.

Sep 27, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) drags Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Amari McNeill (88) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Arizona will need its defensive line to keep containment and keep Bachmeier in the pocket.

Remain physical in the secondary

One of the biggest components of the Wildcats' new defensive unit under defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales has been the physicality they've been playing in the secondary. It is part of why they have yet to allow a passing touchdown this season.

Oct 3, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (4) runs the ball against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the third quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

BYU is always a team that brings physicality and Arizona will have to match that to remain in the game as it seeks an upset of the No. 18 team in the country.

Third down defense

One of the biggest struggles in Arizona's last big game against Iowa State was its struggles defending the Cyclones on third downs.

Oct 4, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Former professional and University of Arizona football player Rob Gronkowski acknowledges the crowd on the Wildcat Walk with head coach Brent Brennan before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The Wildcats have to be a lot more efficient on Saturday, limiting BYU on third-down conversions and even potential fourth downs.

What are your keys to success on the defensive side of the ball for Arizona in Saturday's game? Let us know and be sure to follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.

Ari Koslow
ARI KOSLOW

Ari Koslow is a sports writer covering the University of Arizona athletics at On SI. Koslow has been covering Arizona sports for several years. Born and raised in Seattle, he is a diehard Seahawks fan and a longtime sufferer of the Mariners. He is a huge fantasy football fanatic. Koslow is a graduate of Arizona’s School of Journalism.