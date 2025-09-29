How Successful Arizona Soccer Was This Week at Home
Arizona soccer opened its home slate of Big 12 conference play on a high note, sweeping UCF and Oklahoma State this past weekend in Tucson at Murphy Field at Mulcahy Stadium at Murphy Field at Mulcahy Stadium..
Game one: Arizona defeats UCF 1-0
The Wildcats opened with a 1-0 win over Central Florida last Thursday despite tough conditions on the field. Arizona took advantage of a penalty kick for the lone score as sophomore forward Aurora Gaines knocked in the penalty kick in the 43rd minute. It was the fourth score of the season for Gaines, who now leads the team.
UA goalkeeper Olivia Ramey posted a shutout, her fourth one on the season. She recorded two saves. UCF recorded just three shots on goal.
Arizona controlled possession for most of the night, forcing six corner kicks with UCF having just one corner all night. The Wildcats held on despite rain and lightning coming down late in the game.
Game two: Arizona defeats Oklahoma State 3-1
The Wildcats swept the weekend at home with a 3-1 win against the Cowgirls on Sunday.
All four goals came in the second half after a scoreless first half. The Wildcats opened the scoring in the 62nd minute on what was ultimately an own goal by Oklahoma State. It was Narissa Fults who put the pressure on the Cowgirls, which led to a defender for them mishitting into their own goal.
It was just minutes later when freshman Mireya Stephenson gave Arizona a 2-0 lead with her first career goal. She was one of two Arizona players to score their first career goals on the night, as sophomore Marissa Arnst followed through with her first career goal as well.
Oklahoma State avoided the shutout late in the 89th minute, but it wasn't enough as the Wildcats prevailed 3-1. Arizona outshot the Cowgirls 21-6, while Ramey added another four saves in the net. The Wildcats dominated the possession as they held the ball for 69 percent of the game.
Arizona is now 7-4 overall on the season and 2-1 in conference play. The Wildcats head back on the road this week to take on West Virginia on Thursday at 4 p.m. MST and Cincinnati on Sunday at 9 a.m. MST. They will be back at home next the following week, hosting Utah on October 10.
Be sure to follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.