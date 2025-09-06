Arizona Libero/Defensive Specialist Earns Distinctive Honor
Haven Wray has had quite the week since the season started on August 29, helping her team to an undefeated record heading into the Boise State Tournament that began last Thursday.
Her contributions to the Wildcats have gotten her the attention of the popular social media page AvidVolley on X. Wray was mentioned on the D1 Week One list for the top players of the week.
Wray, a fifth-year senior out of Sunrise Mountain High School in Peoria, AZ, began her career at Arizona in 2021, but did not see any action during her freshman year.
2022
In 2022, as a sophomore, she earned her playing time and saw 33 sets in 19 matches, recording 11 digs, one ace and an assist in that season, where the Wildcats went 16-15.
2023
Her contributions to the court grew in the 2023 season, where she started five matches and played 101 sets in 31 matches.
She totaled 16 digs, 14 service aces and 14 assists over the season and 15 digs in one match twice. The first was at GCU on September 3 and the other was at home against Oregon State on November 17.
Her two aces in a match against USC on October 8 were a career high at the time and so were her three assists against UCLA on October 6.
Arizona only finished that year with an 8-23 record, 3-17 in the Pac-12, but Wray's skills quickly developed and she proved to be a strong libero that showed potential to be a starter for the seasons to come.
2024
Wray eventually got her opportunity to be a starting libero/defensive specialist and took full advantage of that in Arizona's debut season in the Big 12.
She played and started in all 33 matches as one of the liberos and was second on the team in digs with 289. She also averaged 2.39 digs per set.
She posted an impressive 18 digs in two matches against Kansas State on November 8 and at Texas Tech on Nov. 29.
Wray had another career-best game against Prairie View A&M on September 6 and another on Dec. 7 against Pacific with three Aces.
Her seven-match streak of 10 or more aces helped her finish the season with 13 matches with double-digit digs.
Arizona finished 24-9, 9-9 in the Big 12 and won the NIVC tournament by beating the Bowling Green Falcons in the championship match 3-2 at McKale Center.
2025
Arizona impressively opened the 2025 season, sweeping all three teams it faced in the Wildcats Classic at McKale Center.
Wray posted two digs in the first match against Alabama State. She then had nine digs against Texas A&M Corpus Christi in another 3-0 match the next day. Wray finished the tournament by adding another five digs and two service aces against Fresno State.
The three matches total Arizona's winning up to 14, dating back to last year, when it went on an 11-0 run.
