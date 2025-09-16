The High Regard Kenny Dillingham Holds Towards Keyshaun Elliott
TEMPE -- The Arizona State defense enjoyed its best showing of the 2025 season to this point in last Saturday's 34-15 victory over Texas State.
The defense held a dynamic Bobcats' offense to just over four yards per play - while senior LB Jordan Crook was honored for his 12-tackle performance with a Big-12 defensive player of the week award.
Crook's co-star at the position in Keyshaun Elliott, flew under the radar after having a standout performance in the loss against Mississippi State.
His work does not go unnoticed by head coach Kenny Dillingham, who spoke in glowing terms of the former New Mexico State standout during his weekly press conference on Monday.
- "Yeah, he's just steady Eddie man, like every single day he shows up. And you know what you're going to get from Keyshaun. He's going to work hard, he's going to be one of the first people in the building. He's going to eat right. He's going to stretch like he's going to truly treat this, like he's a professional, like he's so consistent in his work, he's intelligent, he's thankful. So, you know, you just get a guy that you can absolutely trust. I think that's the easiest way to describe Keyshawn, is you can trust him with anything."
While Crook took home the week three honor, Elliott is on pace to have the best season of his entire collegiate career in 2025 - he is already at 20 total tackles, is well on his way to setting a career-high in sacks, already having recorded two, and is bound to create turnovers as the season progresses as well.
Elliott's ability as a run stopper, in certain pass coverage situations, and now as a pass rusher in a pinch have made him not only a high-level college star, but also potentially a player that NFL teams will be drawn to come April's draft.
The next opportunity to see Elliott in action is this coming Saturday in a game where he can potentially make a game-changing difference in against Baylor
Read more on major takeaways from players discussing the victory over Texas State in the post-game press conference here, and on how Arizona State fans should be feeling about the team heading into Big 12 play here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Elliott's leadership and high-end play when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!