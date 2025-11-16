Discussing How Arizona State's Culture Shaped Win Over West Virginia
TEMPE -- In today's edition of the Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at key happenings that resulted in ASU's game against West Virginia on Saturday.
To listen to today's podcast, view below.
Below is a partial transcript from head coach Kenny Dillingham's press conference following the game.
On Jordyn Tyson's Injury
"I mean, Jordyn loves ball. Jordyn's ultra competitive. If Jordyn could play. He would play, you know, no, I know there's obviously going to be weird narratives out there about him, right? Because he's such a great player. If Jordan could play football, right now, he would 100% play football. Jordan wants to play, right? But Kenny Dillingham is not gonna let him play until he's 100% not 90% not 95% when you're dealing with muscles, you don't mess around, you can't push through a muscle, right?
You know, if your shoulder hurts, if your knee hurts, you can push through something you can't push through when you have a torn hamstring, it's just you got to wait and rehab and hope to come back as soon as possible. So hopefully he's progressing, whether that's what this week, next week, who knows? Like, we just got to keep, keep progressing him. And he's putting in the work to come back, and he wants to come back for whatever it's worth."
On Jeff Sims
"Yeah. I mean, I truly think I said, I think it was last, whatever, 18 months ago, that I think our team has two NFL quarterbacks. And I think some people laughed at me or thought I was a little bit crazy. Still believe that. I think Jeff Sims is a guy who can play on Sundays. I absolutely believe that. And for him to be able to get his opportunity is super cool. And me and coach royal, like, joke about it, we're like, man, like, what's right in the universe is for him to go out and be successful because he's such a good kid."
On Leadership Role of Players
"Yeah, I mean, these guys want to win for each other. I mean, like I said, they run the show. Before we leave the locker room, they say the last words, that's what I want. I want a team that the team is in charge. Now I'm going to, you know, keep the guardrails on and help them make good decisions, right? And we're aligned it and work together, right? But I'm no bigger than the team. Just one of the people that are trying to help it get to the right the right area and the right place as a program, right? They're the team. I'm trying to run a program."
On Performance of Defense
"Our defense stopped the run at a high rate. I mean, I think it was what, 36 rushes, 39 rushes for 68 yards, just give up explosive passes, gave up one scene ball for 60 after we took a 12 point lead, I believe was draft two point version, and then we took and then we gave up another touchdown on the fourth quarter, on a third and like I said, 27 took away those two plays of 100 and probably 70 yards. And you know, they're in the 250 yardage range. That's a really, really good football game. Unfortunately, all the plays count."
On Mindset of Players in Clutch Time Moments
"I think they're comfortable. I think when you are nervous, or you're trying to win or trying to do something for somebody else, or you're scared to make a mistake, I think at the biggest moments, you get tight. If I fail, this is going to happen to me. It and I think our program is really based off of like, when you succeed, this is what's going to happen to you. And I think that mindset and the biggest moments, people are playing scared, right? They're playing comfortable and free and very exciting to play. They're excited to play."
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and three major takeaways following a gutsy win over Iowa State here
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!