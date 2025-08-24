What Kansas State-Iowa State Result Means For ASU
The Arizona State season doesn't begin until Saturday - when the team ushers in 2025 with a battle against Northern Arizona - but the Big 12 season began yesterday morning in a major way.
Conference contenders Iowa State and Kansas State played the conference opener in Dublin, Ireland - a game that Iowa State came out on top by a score of 24-21.
QB Rocco Becht was a standout in the game, and has set Iowa State up to contend for a conference title yet again.
What did the result mean for Arizona State and the conference at-large?
Arizona on SI analyzes the ramifications.
Iowa State-ASU Matchup Stakes Raised
The Cyclones and Sun Devils have to take care of business for the matchup on November 1 to mean anything, but the Iowa State victory sets the Big 12 title game rematch up to be one that is extremely vital to the outlook of both teams.
Matt Campbell seems to get the most out of his teams every year. Kenny Dillingham seems to have the most talented team in the conference. Ames will be a lively atmosphere.
The stars are aligning for this meeting to be one of utmost importance.
Kansas State Faces Uphill Climb
Arizona State does not face Kansas State in 2025 - but the Wildcats are already at a disadvantage in conference play.
Potentially challenging battles against Baylor, TCU, and Texas Tech open the door for KSU to be out of the conference race by November - and Arizona State reaps the benefits of this schedule.
The Big 12 Will be Incredibly Competitive
While Arizona State is the favorite to win the conference yet again, the tightly contested battle between other perceived contenders lends credence to the belief that there are multiple high-level contenders in the conference.
Baylor and TCU post high-flying offenses. Utah has potentially upgraded at quarterback and has elite talent in the trenches.
Arizona State will face all three teams that are mentioned above and will clearly be tested for the conference crown.
