2027 Four-Star Defensive Lineman Names Arizona State in Top Six
In this story:
Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State are off to a strong start in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Not only have the Sun Devils already landed a commitment from four-star wide receiver Nico Bland, but they are also on pace to bring in several other top recruits.
One of those recruits is a four-star defensive lineman who recently listed Arizona State among his final six schools.
Arizona State Makes Top Six For Elite 2027 Defensive Lineman
On Dec. 11, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on X that Myels Smith, a four-star defensive lineman from Inglewood High School in Los Angeles, California, had named Arizona State as one of his final six schools alongside Cal, Nebraska, Texas A&M, USC, and Washington.
Smith is one of the top prospects in the 2027 recruiting class, with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 300 overall player nationally, the No. 37 defensive lineman, and the No. 29 recruit from California.
Arizona State has been recruiting Smith for over a year, first extending an offer to him in October 2024. The Sun Devils also hosted him on campus in Tempe for an unofficial visit during their spring game in April.
After listing his top six, Smith discussed each program with Rivals' Adam Gorney. When talking about the Sun Devils, the four-star defensive lineman stated that although he didn't attend an Arizona State game this fall, he enjoyed his spring visit and is a fan of the program's facilities. He also mentioned that defensive line coach Diron Reynolds has been consistently in contact with him.
- “I went up there a long time ago," Smith told Gorney. "I haven’t been there in a minute, but I liked their weight room. I didn’t have too much time to do anything, but I went to the spring game. That was cool, and a lot of fans showed up even though it wasn’t a real game."
- "The young coaching staff, [defensive line coach Diron] Reynolds, keeps in touch a lot, so it’s really cool that he and the coaches are keeping in touch with me.”
While Arizona State has made Smith's top six, Fawcett reported that Nebraska and Texas A&M are currently the schools standing out the most for the young defensive lineman. That means the Sun Devils and Dillingham have some work to do in the coming months if they want to secure a commitment from the four-star.
Regardless, being named in his top six at least puts Arizona State in contention to land one of the top defensive linemen in the 2027 class.
Please let us know your thoughts on the latest podcast episode when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!
Max Doresy serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.Follow maxdorsey44