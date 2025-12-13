2027 Four-Star Defensive Lineman Names Arizona State in Top Six

Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State are off to a strong start in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Not only have the Sun Devils already landed a commitment from four-star wide receiver Nico Bland, but they are also on pace to bring in several other top recruits.

One of those recruits is a four-star defensive lineman who recently listed Arizona State among his final six schools.

Arizona State Makes Top Six For Elite 2027 Defensive Lineman

On Dec. 11, Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on X that Myels Smith, a four-star defensive lineman from Inglewood High School in Los Angeles, California, had named Arizona State as one of his final six schools alongside Cal, Nebraska, Texas A&M, USC, and Washington.

NEWS: Elite 2027 DL Myels Smith is down to 6 Schools, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’3 285 DL from Los Angeles, CA is ranked as the No. 2 DL in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/TPKYGcSE8M pic.twitter.com/eSokjWVPfp — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 12, 2025

Smith is one of the top prospects in the 2027 recruiting class, with Rivals' industry rankings listing him as the No. 300 overall player nationally, the No. 37 defensive lineman, and the No. 29 recruit from California.

Arizona State has been recruiting Smith for over a year, first extending an offer to him in October 2024. The Sun Devils also hosted him on campus in Tempe for an unofficial visit during their spring game in April.

Oct 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the helmet worn by the Arizona State Sun Devils during the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

After listing his top six, Smith discussed each program with Rivals' Adam Gorney. When talking about the Sun Devils, the four-star defensive lineman stated that although he didn't attend an Arizona State game this fall, he enjoyed his spring visit and is a fan of the program's facilities. He also mentioned that defensive line coach Diron Reynolds has been consistently in contact with him.

“I went up there a long time ago," Smith told Gorney. "I haven’t been there in a minute, but I liked their weight room. I didn’t have too much time to do anything, but I went to the spring game. That was cool, and a lot of fans showed up even though it wasn’t a real game."

ASU defensive line coach Diron Reynolds instructs his players in a drill during an ASU practice on Aug. 16, 2024, in Tempe. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

"The young coaching staff, [defensive line coach Diron] Reynolds, keeps in touch a lot, so it’s really cool that he and the coaches are keeping in touch with me.”

While Arizona State has made Smith's top six, Fawcett reported that Nebraska and Texas A&M are currently the schools standing out the most for the young defensive lineman. That means the Sun Devils and Dillingham have some work to do in the coming months if they want to secure a commitment from the four-star.

Regardless, being named in his top six at least puts Arizona State in contention to land one of the top defensive linemen in the 2027 class.

Please let us know your thoughts on the latest podcast episode when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .