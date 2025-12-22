3 Winners From Kenny Dillingham's Contract Resolution

TEMPE -- The saga of unease amongst the Arizona State fanbase is now quelled, as head coach Kenny Dillingham agreed to a reworked contract this weekend that assured the program would be more aptly resourced moving forward.

This development officially locks Dillingham into the community for the long term, and the program is now able to fully focus on hitting the transfer portal, which is set to open on Jan 2.

Arizona State on SI names three major winners from the agreement that came about in recent days.

3. Arizona State Administrationn

The commitment that was made to the football program is a potentially tenure-defining move by university President Michael Crow, who has overseen a mixed bag of success during his tenure, as he has presided over the hiring of Dennis Erickson, Todd Graham, and Herm Edwards before Dillingham.

Graham Rossini is also a major winner during this process, as the AD has been forward-thinking and adaptive ever since taking on the role in May of 2024. His continued efforts to boost NIL capabilities, improve the fan experience, and create a positive environment have paid off incredibly.

2. Dillingham's Assistant Coaches

Dillingham has consistently vouched for his assistant coaches, recruiting voices, and support staff to receive the resources they need to succeed regularly.

Now, the assistant coaches' salary pool will reportedly increase to north of $11 million annually, which will make it much more simple to retain prized coaches such as DL leader Diron Reynolds and DC Brian Ward, who Dillingham has hinted will be a head coach eventually.

The university is all-in, and the impressive cast of assistants are reaping the benefits.

1. Arizona State Fans

The biggest winner during this saga is the fans. The fans speculated, worried, and made concerted efforts to make it known that Dillingham must be retained.

The fanbase has done its part by selling out games on a regular basis, taking part in NIL efforts, and showing true passion, even when developments are less than ideal.

Now, the 2025 Arizona State season is nearly in the rearview mirror - with areas of emphasis such as the transfer portal, welcoming incoming 2026 recruits, and preparing a the 2026 season that features opponents such as Texas A&M.

Arizona State officially wraps up the season in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against the Duke Blue Devils on December 31 in a nationally broadcast game on CBS.

