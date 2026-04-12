TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the intention that head basketball coach Randy Bennett is showing in how he is attacking recruiting in the early stages of his tenure.

To listen to today's podcast, view below.

Continuity is Valued

It's very clear that Bennett is attacking the transfer portal and high school recruiting in the manner that he always has.

The 63 year old is very interested in showing loyalty to players that stuck with him at St. Mary's, while also continuing the tradition of targeting Australian national - as Marcus Vaughns committed to the Sun Devils on Friday. Freshman point guard Joel Foxwell (Portland) is another native of Australia that fits the mold of what Bennett desires to target in roster building.

Dec 3, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; St. Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett looks on during the first half against the Houston Cougars at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Versatility is Paramount

The more abilities a player brings to the court (particularly defensively) the more Bennett is typically drawn to them.

This is evident in his addition of Vaughns, as well as bringing in former St. Mary's G/F Dillan Shaw for a visit this weekend. Shaw is a high-upside freshman that flashed as a scorer in 2025-26, while also demonstrating an ability to guard 1-4 at a high level even in his first year at the collegiate level.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels guard Dillan Shaw (11) walks back on defense against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Expect the trend of targeting versatile players to continue in the weeks to come, as high-profile forward Paulius Murauskas may still be in-line for a visit, while the Sun Devils will be very likely to scour the market to find combo guards to fill out the backcourt.

Three-Point Shooting is Invaluable

There will continue to be a focus on targeting players that have a demonstrated ability to space the floor as the portal gets into full swing.

Boise State forward Andrew Meadow is one of many players that are set to visit Arizona State that will fit the bill, as the junior shot north of 38% from range last season. Sophomore guard Mikey Lewis is another player that very well may commit to play in Tempe, as he shot 37.1% from three across two seasons in Moraga.

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels guard Mikey Lewis (0) dribbles the ball during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The vitality of having multiple capable floor-spacers in Bennett's system cannot be overstated. Bennett prioritizes efficiency over volume - with his offenses being predicated on intentional ball movement, off-ball actions, and taking the longest possible time within the confines of the shot clock to get the best possible shot.

Expect there to be several traditional "floor spacing" additions to the ASU roster for next season.