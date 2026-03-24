Likely Arizona State Target Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

TEMPE -- Randy Bennett has already proved to be productive just one day into his tenure as head coach of the Arizona State basketball program.

The 63-year old managed to flip four-star combo guard JRob Croy from Saint Mary's to Arizona State less than 24 hours after officially agreeing to principle to take on the reigns of the Sun Devils, proving that the future hall of fame tactician still has a large amount of pull from across the country - particularly on the west coast.

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Bennett is far from being done building the 2026-27 roster, and the work will begin in the transfer portal in the very near future.

Paulius Murauskas - a two-year forward for Bennett at St. Mary's - is seemingly set to become available via the portal, which is set to officially open for all players on April 7.

Feb 28, 2026; Moraga, California, USA; St. Mary's Gaels guard Paulius Murauskas (23) boxes out Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Emmanuel Innocenti (5) during the first half at University Credit Union Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

St. Mary's Star Plans to Enter Portal

Jonathan Givony of Draft Express was the first to break the news.

NEWS: "After Randy Bennett’s departure to Arizona State, Saint Mary’s Paulius Murauskas will enter the transfer portal, he told DraftExpress.



The First Team All-WCC PF averaged 18.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Instantly becomes the No. 1 player in the portal."

Paulius Murauskas went OFF for St. Mary’s on Saturday 👀🔥🤯



30 points

10 rebounds

12-19 FG pic.twitter.com/u3yLfXnaVw — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) February 17, 2025

While Murauskas may not remain the top player in the portal as others enter, he will certainly be a sought after player - if he allows that to happen.

Conventional wisdom would bring many to believe that the Lithuanian big would follow Bennett to Tempe - and it would be an exceptional fit. Murauskas brings sturdy, fundamental basketball into the fold, while also advancing Bennett's track record of cultivating international talent. There would also be personal reasons that drive Murauskas to play in Tempe - most notably that the 6'8" all-around talent spent his first season in college at the University of Arizona.

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) takes a shot during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The 2026 NCAA tournament has continued to hammer down the simple fact that the most successful programs have a sturdy presence down low, and Bennett would be doing just that by bringing Murauskas to Tempe - the 18 PPG forward would have two seasons of eligibility remaining in the grand scheme of a transitionary period for the Sun Devil program.

Time will tell what will happen, but Murauskas has the ability to make the leap into power-conference basketball again, and would be a phenomenal fit alongside potential ASU returnees, including center Massamba Diop.