Former Randy Bennett Coached Guard Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
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TEMPE -- The fallout of Randy Bennett being named the head coach of Arizona State men's basketball is already being felt in major ways.
While Mickey McConnell officially replaced Bennett as head coach of Saint Mary's, there are still players that seem to be poised to depart the program - with Arizona State instantly becoming a suitor for several of the standouts.
The next domino in the fallout saga in lieu of the hiring came on Wednesday afternoon, when Sam Kayser of League Ready reported that sophomore guard Mikey Lewis is planning on entering the transfer portal
NEWS: "St. Mary’s sophomore Mikey Lewis is entering the transfer portal, he tells LeagueRDY.
The 6-foot-3 guard out of Oakland, California is a former four-star recruit who spent the last two seasons at St. Mary’s.
He averaged 13.9PPG, 2.7RPG and 2.1APG this season. Big time scorer."
This move comes less than a day after it was reported that junior forward Paulius Murauskas is planning to do the same once the portal opens - signaling an exodus of at least a few players from the Bennett era.
While players following coaches to new destinations has been a longtime reality (Vlad Goldin following Dusty May to Michigan, among others), there are also instances of players not joining their former coach - including when Donovan Dent opted to transfer to UCLA rather than following Richard Pitino to Xavier.
It's not a guarantee that either ultimately follow Bennett ot Tempe, but would both play a major role in building out a competitive roster next season.
Potential Transfers Would Translate to ASU, Big 12
Lewis would bring immediate pedigree as a scorer and hard-nosed defender to an Arizona State backcourt that has potential to already feature Noah Meeusen, who also appears to be an optimal fit in Bennett's culture/system.
There are sure to be a large number of suitors for the sharpshooter's serivces, but it certainly seems as if Bennett has cultivated a loyal contingent of players over the years.
Again, Lewis and Murauskas would provide experience/firepower that the Sun Devils will need in the opening year of the Bennett area. Both are all-conference standouts that would make a successful transition to the Big 12.
The portal opens early for players that are facing a coaching change, with the window opening for everyone else on April 7. The Arizona State roster will be shaped over the next three weeks or so.
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Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.