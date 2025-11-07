Arizona State Basketball Has Unique Opportunity in Upcoming Tournament
TEMPE -- Arizona State men's basketball ushered in the 2025-26 season with an 81-64 victory over Southern Utah that was won with little resistence.
Bobby Hurley's 11th season at the helm opened with a major statement, as the new roster proved that they could co-exist on both ends of the ball, but future weeks will tell us much more about the long-term viability of the team that the head coach built.
The biggest stage to make a true statement might be the Maui Invitational - which is set to begin with a November 24 battle in the first round.
Arizona State on SI breaks down what every potential matchup can do for this season's team below.
November 24 vs Texas
This is an opportunity for Hurley to exercise his demons against former Arizona coach Sean Miller. It's also another test for the Sun Devils against a team that is projected to compete for an NCAA tournament this season.
This is an opportunity for standouts in the preseason such as Anthony "Pig" Johnson and Massamba Diop to continue to prove that they are great players at the highest level of college basketball - a win sets them up well to make a run as well.
November 25 vs Washington State
This is assuming a Sun Devil victory the night before - the Cougars are a former Pac-12 rival that has developed several NBA talents in recent years and look poised to be an underrated team in the West Coast Conference this season.
A win against Washington State would verify the notion that Arizona State is simply a better team than anyone anticipated before the start of the season, and would set them up for a championship game against one of four possible opponents.
November 26 vs NC State/USC
It can be presumed that NC State or USC would be the opponent in the title game - as both teams have advantages over their first-round opponents.
Either squad provides a legitimate challenge, as Eric Musselman is positioned to lead an improved team compared to his debut season in Los Angeles, while NC State head man Will Wade is set to coach a team that will likely make noise after moving on from Kevin Keatts in March.
All in all, the Sun Devils have a real opportunity to change the perception of this team in the weeks to come - particularly when eyes will be on the Thanksgiving tournaments.
