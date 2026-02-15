Arizona State Basketball Buy/Sell: Tournament Chances, Most Improved Player, More

TEMPE -- Six games remain in the 2025-26 regular season for Bobby Hurley and the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The 13-12 Arizona State squad is setting the stage to make a late-season surge in the midst of an 85-76 win over Oklahoma State on February 10.

The stretch run of the season isn't going to be a simple task for the Sun Devils to navigate, as there are three games against ranked squads, as well as a trio of road games in hostile environaments.

Arizona State on SI takes part in a buy/sell below pertaining to three major topics of discussion within the basketball program at the minute.

Arizona State Will Make NCAA Tournament

There are still whispers from the outside that the Sun Devils have a fighting chance to work their way back onto the bubble after defeating Oklahoma State.

The Sun Devils have the profile of a fringe tournament squad, at least according to the metrics. Arizona State stands at 71st in the NCAA NET rankings as of Saturday, as well as 70th in KenPom.

The metrics have become kinder to the Sun Devils over the last week, but unfortunately opportunities to pick up wins are drying up. The belief is that ASU would likely need to win 18 or 19 games to garner consideration to be selected, which would translate to finishing the season 4-2 and securing a victory or two in the Big 12 tournament. The numbers game isn't on the side of Arizona State, but it's difficult to count this team out after seeing the fight that they have shown.

Arizona State forward Andrija Grbović (14) gathers Bryce Ford (4) and Moe Odum (5) during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Verdict: Sell - for now. The Sun Devils will likely need to string together four more victories beginning with Texas Tech to have a viable chance, although any combination of wins moving forward will be accepted.

Bobby Hurley Will Return for Another Season

The general sentiment from outside of the Arizona State program is that Arizona State's 11th year head coach Bobby Hurley will not return for the 2026-27 season, as the New Jersey native is coaching on expiring contract.

It has appeared as if the mandate has been that Hurley would at least have to guide this roster to the tournament to receive a new contract - this is obviously unlikely at this juncture. The Sun Devils have faced many roadblocks this season that are much akin to last season - including injuries - but losses such as the 78-75 defeat at the hands of Oregon State in December have been back-breakers regardless.

Ultimately, reaching the tournament will likely be the bare minimum as far as a benchmark is concerned.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley reacts against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Verdict: It's too early to tell. Arizona State falling short of the 68-team field would spell the end of the Hurley era, but reaching the tournament again would at least open up the conversation of retaining the veteran coach.

Massamba Diop is Arizona State's Most Improved Player

Diop committed to ASU last summer as an unheralded professional player in Spain, with Hurley alluding to the freshman serving as one of the potential pleasant surprises during the season as the campaign approached.

The center delivered from the onset of the season - starting his career off with five straight double digit scoring performances. Diop's handle, shooting touch, and shot blocking ability have been marveled at since early on in the season, but his true improvement has come around the margins.

Diop's footwork and continued evolution as a help defender - among other areas - have resulted in the 20-year old becoming a true game-changer on a regular basis. Noah Meeusen and Santiago Trouet are worthy mentions as well, but Diop has been the perfect sidekick to star PG Moe Odum throughout the season.

Feb 7, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Bangot Dak (8) fouls Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) in the first half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Verdict: True, Diop has grown an exceptional amount around the margins since the first game of the season.

The Sun Devils return to action on Tuesday night, when the program welcomes Texas Tech to Desert Financial Arena. The game is set for a tip time of 9:00 P.M. EST.

