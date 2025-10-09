Arizona State in Good Spot at QB Behind Sam Leavitt
TEMPE -- Sam Leavitt has provided a layer of great security for the Arizona State football program since the onset of the 2024 season.
The Arizona State star quarterback is slated to play in Tempe through at least the end of this season, as there is potential that he declares for the 2026 NFL draft.
Even if the 20-year old opts to stay in college for another year, it won't be forever that he is sticking around.
That's why development at the QB position is so vital for what head coach Kenny Dillingham, OC Marcus Arroyo, and the program as a whole are shooting to accomplish.
Enter Jeff Simms - a journeyman collegiate quarterback that has served as the backup since last season.
Sims has been a steadying presence and has shown much growth over the last 14 months - which is proof that the Sun Devil program can tangibly cultivate talent from all walks of life.
Arroyo sung praises about Sims' work ethic - and in turn growth - during his Wednesday media availability.
“Jeff Simms’ work ethic and how he's added on to the quarterback room, just overall his ability since he's been here. I mean, yeah, we talked about him a little bit before. He just a guy who's come to work every day as a backup and a guy who's been in college football for, you know, a long time now and still shows up every day with a good attitude, prepares well. Had a whole week of work last week, and did have had a bunch of reps in the bye. I mean, it's just, I'm just, again, humbled by the way he comes to work and prepares himself and enjoys it, and makes the team and the group a better a better place to be.”
Sims has the ability to potentially step in and win a game this season if it is necessary that he is to be called upon - and Dillingham has labeled him as a 'pro-level' player at the position as well. These developments serve the program well in the present and future - especially if a veteran player at the position is seeking a change of scenery heading into 2026 or beyond.
The youthful player at the position and a current commit are also set to be major factors within the program in the years to come.
The current player is freshman Cameron Dyer, who was rated as the best recruit in the state of
New Mexico in the 2025 recruiting class. He has been limited since enrolling due to a knee injury suffered during his senior season of high school, but has come along nicely and has displayed the same work ethic that Sims has according to Arroyo.
"Good. I mean, I haven't got much to see him. He's in individuals. We haven't got a chance to get really, get cleared and completely, to get out there, to get going,' Arroyo said when asked about his health. "But another guy who's a young guy who's mature and comes in every week and does some good things and individual drills. And he's a guy out here right now post practice, doing going through motions when it's when there's no one's out here. So hard worker knows what it takes. Excited to see him when he gets back to full strength.”
Dyer has shown great arm talent despite still working back from injury and has potential to step in as the starting quarterback in 2026 or 2027 - he is also set to be joined by top 200 national ranked Jake Fette out of El Paso, Texas, presumably for spring practices in preparation for next season.
The moral of the story? The Arizona State program has become one that has done tangibly great work when it comes to developing players from numerous positions, but quarterback is likely the most crucial spot when it comes to fully seeing through the vision that Dillingham has.
Read more about Arizona State basketball coach Bobby Hurley speaking directly to fans ahead of the start of the 2025 season here, and on previewing key individual Utah players ahead of the Sun Devil football game on Saturday here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!