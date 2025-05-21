Arizona State Baseball Star Receives Award
There is much to celebrate in the world of Arizona State athletics currently - from what could be a revitalization of the women's basketball program, to the meteoric rise of a football program that was left in ashes - even the baseball program has fallen on tough times as of late, but Willie Bloomquist looks to be turning the program in the right direction once again.
Arizona State currently sits at 35-21 after the completion of the regular season and are set to await an unknown postseason fate this upcoming weekend.
The reason for celebration in the moment is one of the key pieces to this season's baseball team in Tempe has officially received an honor from the Big 12 Conference.
Senior shortstop/third baseman Matt King was officially named as the Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Year for the 2025 season on Tuesday.
The three-year talent for the University of Texas San Antonio - where he batted in 127 RBI's in three seasons - transferred to Arizona State ahead of this season, and did not disappoint in Tempe.
King posted .401/.459/.599 batting splits while also hitting seven home runs, 54 RBI's, and walking the same amount as he struck out.
The productive offensive numbers were matched by an incredibly impressive season as a fielder as well.
King joins Isaiah Jackson, Josiah Cromwick, Kien Vu, and others as key cogs in a Sun Devils offense that put forth numerous standout showings in.
Could King join Sun Devil alumni such as Merrill Kelly to become an unheralded MLB draft pick turned quality player in the majors?
It certainly is possible with King's unique blend of plate vision, contact, quality baserunning, and sure glove - King simply just does the little things well
As for the program itself - the Sun Devils are set to embark on a Big 12 tournament run beginning Wednesday when they take on Brigham Young. The winner of the game (as of today) will face the University of Arizona on Thursday before potentially facing the top-seeded West Virginia Mountaineers on Friday.
Arizona State is considered a safe bet to make the NCAA tournament field regardless of the results of the tournament, but a quality showing could bode well for a potential run.
At the end of the day, the next week-plus will be paramount to the future of Sun Devil baseball, but now is a time to celebrate the honor King earned as well.
