Will Arizona State Make NCAA Baseball Tournament?
So much emphasis has been placed on the football program at Arizona State following a surprise top 10 finish to the 2024 season - what the baseball program has accomplished this season shouldn’t be ignored either..
Arizona State baseball is a historically great program, having won five national titles along with producing high-end talent from Barry Bonds to Reggie Jackson, and most recently Spencer Torkelson.
The program has fallen under rough times as of late despite the rich history - to the tune of only one NCAA tournament appearance this decade.
Head coach Willie Bloomquist - an ASU alum - has done a quality job in slowly but surely bringing the program back to prominence, as it appears that a tournament appearance is in store in the coming weeks.
Baseball America currently projects the Sun Devils to be the number three seed in the Los Angeles bracket along with listing them as a ‘lock’ for an at-large selection. UCLA is the one seed and UC Irvine is the two in this projected region, so the Sun Devils would face stout tests from two of the best teams in the country this season..
The accruing of a 26-9 home record (ASU set a record for home attendance) and 35-20 overall record have certainly been nothing short of challenging ahead of the Big 12 tournament that is set to begin on Tuesday - but it ultimately appears to be paying off.
The program appears to be facing a bright future in the hands of Bloomquist even with self-reported NIL constraints, as players such as Isaiah Jackson have built serious cases to be MLB caliber talents - Jackson has hit 16 home runs this season on absurd batting splits.
Other standout players on the team this season include Kien Vu and Kyle Walker - a pair that are both dynamic baserunners and efficient batters.
The future is bright in Tempe regardless of the end result of the season. High level talent is back. Bloomquist is improving significantly on a year-to-year basis. The fanbase is reinvigorated, as evidenced by the attendance figures throughout the season.
Arizona State baseball is back, and things could get very exciting for the campus and fan base if the years-long streak is finally broken in the name of productive baseball.
Please let us know your thoughts on ASU baseball when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.