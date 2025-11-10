ASU-Colorado Awaiting Important Detail for Upcoming Clash
TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State Sun Devils are making a trek into the final three weeks of the regular season with an outside, yet realistic path to return to the Big 12 title game.
The final three points on the checklist to finish the regular season with nine victories are West Virginia, Colorado, and Arizona, two of three which the start time of the matchup is already known.
The Sun Devils are set to face West Virginia at home this Saturday at 11 A.M. MST, while the season finale against Arizona is set for Friday, Nov 28, at 7 P.M. - the game against Colorado will not have a designated start time until Sunday after falling under the conference's 'six-day selections' banner.
This means that the kick-off times will not be revealed for all but one game until this week of games commences and there is more clarity as to which games have raised stakes.
Only One Game Time Already Announced
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are set to play the UCF Golden Knights in Orlando on Nov 22 - the game is set to kick-off at 2 P.M. MST.
What Are the Other Week 13 Matchups?
- Baylor at Arizona - the Bears might be fighting for bowl eligibility here, as they need to win one of their final three games to reach six victories. Arizona is already bowl eligible and were two narrow losses away from being at the top of the league standings.
- BYU at Cincinnati - Arizona State needs both teams to lose at least one more game. In an ideal world, the Bearcats fall to Arizona this coming week then proceed to defeat the Cougars in this matchup. This will be a massive test for BYU QB Bear Bachmeier and Cincinnati QB Brendan Sorsby.
- TCU at Houston - The Sun Devils need Houston to lose one more game to break the tie the two teams currently hold in league standings. Houston finishes the season with TCU and Baylor - so it is very possible that this ends up being the case.
- Kansas State at Utah - Arizona State must see Utah lose one more game this season to break the tie between the two. Utah faces Baylor on the road in a game where the Baylor offense has the potential to challenge the stringent Utes' defense. Utah then finishes the season with Avery Johnson and Kansas State, along with the Kansas Jayhawks.
