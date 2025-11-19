ASU Star Opens Up About Competing in Different Environments
TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State football season has been centered around one word above all else - adversity.
The Sun Devils have gone through a ton over the last few months, including season-ending injuries to several impact players - including Sam Leavitt - as well as a leave of absence from ST coordinator Charlie Ragle.
Now, Arizona State is set to face the Colorado Buffaloes in what is expected to be a cold-weather game, although it will be even colder in the succeeding days.
Junior C.J. Fite spoke about the impending roadblock that the road game might present following Tuesday's practice, but didn't appear to waver with just days to go before the game.
- "I've played in very few cold games, but the same time, we can't let it affect us. Do we have to do like I said, most of what we can control, and if we can't play in cold weather, then we're probably not mentally tough enough anyway. You might feel a certain type of way but that's what adversity is, so you gotta be able to fight through it."
Fite puts together a strong pitch to the rest of the team to show up regardless of conditions, as the Sun Devils must defeat Deion Sanders' squad to even begin to think about returning to the conference title game.
Anyone who has followed the Arizona State program over the last two seasons would tend to conclude that cold weather would not derail a game in which they are in a position to win - the general grit, determination, and desire to win before Leavitt's injury has remained.
Numerous two-deep players have stepped up in less-than-ideal environments and have excelled. Coaches have stepped up to the occasion far more often than not during the campaign.
Ultimately, Arizona State is in a great position to emerge as victors this week despite potentially unfavorable conditions.
Challenges Colorado Roster Presents
Colorado's defense and run game have struggled regularly as of late, but it appears as if the Buffaloes have their answer at quarterback.
Freshman Julian Lewis has been a bright spot this season, as he threw for nearly 300 yards in his first career start against West Virginia two weeks ago.
Broadcast Details of Arizona State-Colorado
The Sun Devils and Buffaloes are set to square off at 6 P.M. MST. The game is to be broadcast on ESPN2.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on how the culture that has been cultivated by coach Dillingham showed up against West Virginia here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!