Marcus Arroyo Opens Up on Approach Ahead of Sun Bowl

TEMPE -- Arizona State OC Marcus Arroyo spoke with media following Thursday's practice for potentially the last time prior to the December 31 Sun Bowl against the Duke Blue Devils.

Below is a partial transcript of Arroyo's talk with media, with added commentary.

On What is Exciting About Freshman RB Cardae Mack

"Everything, I mean, when you're looking for a back who's, who's, who's gonna be able to check all the boxes and then be a guy who can be an all down guy. We've seen him for a long time. We've printed for a long time. You know he did obviously, an awesome job in his high school career playing in the backfield, both the quarterback, running back. I mean, he did it all right. And I think that ability to be that dynamic in our system is really what we like, being able to run pass, catch, block. He's big, he's tough, thicker guy."

Mack suited up for Thursday's practice - becoming the first 2026 signee to participate in an Arizona State practice. The four-star recruit is a welcome addition to Shaun Aguano's room.

On Working Closely With Kenny Dillingham

"I mean, it's awesome. It's when you get to an opportunity for two of us to get together and kind of see how we can revamp and reshape it and do things, whatever we need to do to make it, to make it, what we need to do to be successful with our group. That's awesome. I don't know if you know they can be viewed in any way, which way you want, but in our world, any opportunity you get to be able to have collective minds together is an advantage."

Dillingham and Arroyo have both had extensive success during their respective careers as offensive minds - this is beneficial within the structure of the program.

On QB Development

"Well, I mean, obviously, you know, we both had success with multiple guys over the course of our career. I mean, the opportunity to be able to teach guys how to see the game, how to be able to work through projections, how to work through progressions, what concepts you like, restricting, work, defense and identification, footwork, timing, poise. I mean, there's the list of things you got to teach that group over the course of time. And I think that when we're able to get on the field together, and we found that out last year I first got here, we've never worked together."

Arizona State will return redshirt freshman Cameron Dyer at QB, as well as welcoming Jake Fette to Tempe in January - and potentially bringing on transfer players. The Sun Devils are in a strong position despite the loss of Sam Leavitt.

On Team Collaboration

"It's been awesome. I mean, an opportunity like that for guys to be on the same accord, for guys who never worked together, and say, say things certain ways, is awesome. Tons of opportunities to be wrong. And I actually said that I think that's a really good, a really good opportunity for us, as when our players are allowed to show that we're all working in the same accord, for the same for the same opportunities, I think we see things."

