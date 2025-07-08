Underrated Sun Devils: Zyrus Fiaseu
Arizona State's offense will inevitably receive the bulk of focus from the outside world heading into the new season - the unit does possess two potential first round NFL draft picks in 2026, after all.
That doesn't mean that the defense should be lost in translation.
The Sun Devils finished the 2024 season with the best run defense in the Big 12, along with creating a high volume of turnovers that catalyzed many scoring drives by the offense.
Among the most unheralded players on the defense is linebacker Zyrus Fiaseu - a second-string player that could end up being a key to the defense reaching its ceiling in 2025.
What Fiaseu brings to the table for Brian Ward's defense:
High IQ
Fiaseu left a strong first impression on the Sun Devil fanbase from his very first minute wearing the maroon and gold in game action.
The San Diego State transfer took an interception to the house less than one minute into the season opening game against Wyoming.
Fiaseu is exactly the player that Kenny Dillingham actively seeks out - someone who is proactive, anticipatory, even-keeled, and very committed to playing their role.
Run Support
Perhaps the most vital piece of the puzzle that Fiaseu brings to the table is an unrelenting physicality that extends to being key run support behind what should be a stout Arizona State defensive line.
While Elliott and Crook are well-rounded linebackers themselves, having quality depth is obviously paramount - and Fiaseu is just that, especially in the run support sphere.
Potential to Create Chaos
While the opening interception was the only turnover Fiaseu forced in his opening season with the Sun Devils, he has potential to play right into Ward's hands.
The senior recorded 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in his final season with San Diego State in 2023 - that could serve the Sun Devil defense that is extremely predicated on making life tough on opposing quarterbacks and creating turnovers in key moments.
