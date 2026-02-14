Former Arizona State Coach Praises Molly Miller After Major Victory

TEMPE -- The final five games of the 2025-26 Arizona State women's basketball regular season is now on the horizon.

Molly Miller's first season has been a resounding success by all accounts, as the Sun Devils enter the home stretch of the campaign having doubled up wins this season (20) compared to the year before.

Miller's mentality, performance as a roster-builder, and tangible on-court performance of the team that was assembled have contributed to this. Former Arizona State head coach Charli Turner Thorne - the program leader in victories - praised the hire on local radio show "Wolf and Luke" on Thursday.

Miller Hire Praised by ASU Legend

"Molly Miller was just a phenomenal hire. I mean, she is the right person for this job. It's not an easy job, and you have to work hard in this community to get your fan base... you're competing against, you know, the UConn's and South Carolinas and UCLA's of the world. So, I mean, unbelievable first year so far... They're looking like an NCAA tournament team, which is, you know, amazing... But she's a masterful coach. I mean, really good game coach. Anybody that's watched her can see that from one game and great motivator. And I'm just, I'm really happy for ASU women's basketball."

ASU Sun Devils head coach Molly Miller yells out to her team as they play the Coppin State Bald Eagles at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 3, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State has struggled for much of the decade, as the program mustered just 53 wins over the first five years of the 2020's due to a myriad of factors, including the pandemic, falling behind in the NIL sphere, and many other reasons.

Miller has been nothing but a winner during her career, having already cleared 300 career victories in just her 11th season as a head coach - one of the most significant figures in the history of the program will continue to back the former moving forward.

The future of Arizona State women's basketball is bright beyond Turner Thorne's backing, as NIL efforts have ramped up, home crowds have improved, and Desert Financial Arena is set to be renovated in the years to come. These factors all perfectly build off of what Miller has done as a program builder, including carrying out a defined team mindset that has been apparent on a game-to-game basis, as a recruiter (signed Averie Lower), and in curating a roster that proved to be ready to compete in year one.

The Sun Devils are set to take on the Arizona Wildcats at noon MST on Saturday in Tucson.

