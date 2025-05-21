Arizona State's Spencer Torkelson Enjoying Breakout Season
The Arizona State baseball program has returned to being on-track in the 2025 season, as the program has posted a 35-21 record and is likely to make the NCAA Tournament after several seasons of dormancy.
Willie Bloomquist has found a way to re-engage a fanbase that had lost a significant amount of interest over recent years - and has fielded a team that is more than competitive despite supposed NIL constraints.
The bottom line is the program is finally escaping a dark period of its history - and that isn't the only thing to be thrilled about as a fan of Sun Devil baseball at the moment.
Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson is officially experiencing a career resurgence in the 2025 season after disappointing seasons in 2022 and 2024.
Torkelson is currently leading the Tigers in home runs (12), runs batted in (38), and walks (25), among other key categories.
The former number one overall pick could become a first-time All-Star this season - his Arizona State roots will not be forgotten in the process regardless of the result.
This follows a time in the 2024 season when the first baseman was sent back to the minor leagues and it felt as if everyone was writing him off.
Torkelson was a three-sport star out of Casa Grande High School in Petaluma, California before settling on playing baseball in college and committing to play in Tempe.
The first baseman was a revelation from a program that had produced another first round pick in Hunter Bishop during his time with the Sun Devils - Torkelson hit 25 home runs as a freshman, 22 as a sophomore, and six as a junior in the COVID-shortened season.
He finished his Sun Devil career just three home runs short of a program record - truly a remarkable feat for the slugger.
Torkelson joins Dustin Pedroia, Merrill Kelly, Reggie Jackson, Barry Bonds, and many others that went from Sun Devil greats to quality MLB players.
The prestige of the program remains despite not having won a national title since 1981, but the recent success of Torkelson could surely serve as a catalyst to reinvigorate the program even more.
Arizona State is set to begin the Big 12 tournament against Brigham Young on Wednesday morning - if the Sun Devils reign victorious, they would play the rival University of Arizona on Thursday.
