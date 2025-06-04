Tigers Former First Overall Pick Predicted To Make American League All-Star Team
The Detroit Tigers have been off to a fantastic start this season, and one of the major reasons why has been the surprise performances of some of their batters.
Coming into the year, there was fair reason to be concerned about the lineup for the Tigers. This was a unit that wasn’t great in 2024, and the only notable offseason addition was Gleyber Torres.
However, despite injuries to some key players to begin the campaign, the offense for Detroit has been thriving.
With this unit performing well, the Tigers are looking like a complete team and perhaps the one to beat in the American League.
While there have been multiple players that have performed well in the batting order, there have been a couple of pleasant surprises. One of which is deserving of being named an All-Star as of now.
Who Will Make the All-Star Team from Detroit?
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) recently wrote about Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson being predicted to make his first All-Star team.
“He leads AL first basemen in home runs (14) and RBIs (42). I didn’t want to carry three first basemen but felt like he had to make this team.”
Easily one of the biggest surprises not only for Detroit but in all of baseball has been the performance of former first-overall pick Spencer Torkelson. The former top pick for the Tigers looked like he was well on his way toward being a bust.
Entering spring training after a terrible 2024 campaign, it seemed like Detroit might have been ready to give up on the former top prospect. However, he was able to light it up in spring training and forced his way onto the Opening Day roster.
Since then, Torkelson has just continued to stay hot at the plate, becoming one of the most important players on Detroit.
So far this season, he has slashed .236/.344/.505 with 14 home runs and 42 RBI. The talented slugger leads the team in both home runs and RBI, and with the Tigers being the best team in the AL, they should be well-represented in the All-Star Game.
While the competition at the position will be tough, Torkelson has earned it so far. He leads Detroit in home runs and RBI, he also leads the AL at first base in those categories as well.
If he continues to help the lineup for the Tigers in the coming months, he will lock up a spot for his first All-Star appearance.