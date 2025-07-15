Arizona State's Spencer Torkelson Concludes First Half of MLB Season
Arizona State baseball is arguably the best program in the history of the sport - having won five national titles, producing talents such as Barry Bonds, and being a consistent force within the Pac-12 over the years.
While the program has not reached the College World Series since 2010, they have continued to produce MLB talent - the most successful of which is 2020 number one overall pick Spencer Torkelson.
Torkelson struggled mightily in his debut season for the Detroit Tigers in 2022, only hitting eight home runs and posting subpar batting metrics in 131 appearances.
He bounced back in 2023 - having hit 31 homers and posting roughly average batting metrics while also being considered an all-around positive.
Torkelson's career with the Tigers unfortunately appeared to be in peril last season, as he was sent back to the minor leagues after struggling mightily to begin 2024.
Those struggles haven't been nearly as prevalent in 2025.
Torkelson actually is one of the main catalysts of the Tigers' 59-38 start - hitting 21 homers, batting in 59 runs, and posting a career high OPS.
Many metrics pointed towards Torkelson being worthy of an All-Star selection, but he was ultimately snubbed from the game.
The snub hurts in the moment, but the first baseman is in line to do much bigger things as the season goes on - the Tigers currently lead the American League and Torkelson could be a key figure in a run for the pennant in Detroit.
Torkelson is a testament to both perseverance and to the fact that Arizona State baseball remains among the best at producing high level pro talent in the entire country.
That could be proven again in the coming days, as Brandon Compton, Isaiah Jackson, and more 2025 Sun Devils are slated to be picked in the draft.
The 2026 season could be one that proves to produce even more pro talent out of Tempe, and Torkelson remains the current figurehead of the new generation of Sun Devil stars.
