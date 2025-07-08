Sam Leavitt Discusses Leadership Role With ASU
The Arizona State Sun Devils are now just over seven weeks out from kicking off the 2025 season at home against Northern Arizona.
Before the season begins, the Sun Devils are taking part in Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas - where five players were named to the Preseason All-Conference team earlier this week.
Among those that received the honor is redshirt sophomore quarterback Sam Leavitt - who returns for year two as the starting signal caller for the program.
The West Linn, Oregon native transferred to Tempe in December 2023 after an up-and-down freshman season at Michigan State.
He took over a leadership role from day one on campus and quickly took over as the starting quarterback in spring camp.
The quick first impression extended into the season, as Leavitt accounted for 29 total touchdowns, won Big 12 Freshman of the Year, and nearly lead Arizona State to a victory in the College Football Playoff.
The success has served as a springboard for potential Heisman Trophy hype - but his perspective hasn't changed when it comes to his approach to the game or leadership style.
More on the field general's approach to leadership early in day one of Media Days:
"What I say goes in a lot of situations. You still have the coaching staff that's always going to trump me, and I have respect for them, so I'm never going to put myself over anybody else. But definitely the fact that I have a bigger leadership role and voice on the team. That factor alone brings a lot of comfortability."
The Sun Devils have put Leavitt in a position to be even better in 2025 - whether it is related to returning offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo for another year, or Jordyn Tyson returning after suffering a season-ending injury late last season, or four of five offensive line starters from last season being back for another year. The infrastructure for Leavitt to take a massive step forward is in place.
The ceiling is seemingly limitless when it comes to what the Sun Devils can do in 2025 - and Leavitt is at the forefront of that.
