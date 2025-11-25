Kenny Dillingham Praises Arizona Ahead of Rivalry Matchup
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are just days away from taking part in the most significant Territorial Cup game since perhaps 2014, when the Pac-12 South title was in the balance.
The Wildcats enter the meeting having posted a record of 8-3 heading into this battle in their own right, and have played objectively standout football in all three phases of the game.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke about the Wildcats' rise back to prominence in Monday's press conference - both being open about not being surprised by it and by giving due credit to the core players who have stuck through the tough times.
Dillingham is Honest About Arizona's Rise
As previously mentioned, many within the college football world have been stunned by the bounce-back season that has been put forth by the Wildcats - Dillingham is not one of them, noting that they won 10 games just two seasons ago.
“I mean, they're playing very, very good football, if not, you know, top two football in our league. I mean, they're playing as good a football our league as anybody right now. And you know, the thing about them is they won 10 games two years ago."
Much of the skepticism surrounding the Wildcats going into the season featured questions around second-year head coach Brent Brennan, if first-year OC Seth Doege had the chops to take the reins of the offense, and if Noah Fifita would experience a turnaround after a rough 2024 campaign. All three questions have gone the way of the Wildcats - and the program is seeking to build momentum towards Fifita's senior season in 2026.
Dillingham Breaks Down Arizona's Core
- "Their quarterback is the same quarterback. Their free safety was the most valuable player in their defense is the same kid, like they have another DB who is the same starter, who's been there forever. They have the core of that team is still there. So there's not it's not a shock that they're having this amount of success."
- "It's that same group and that same core of kids who have stayed there through and through, and they've been loyal to the program, stayed sure to the program, and now they're playing really good football. And I really think it's because that core and that group of people are still there from that team, and that they're doubling down and people are out and behind them.”
The culture that Brennan has built after Jedd Fisch departed to become the head coach at Washington has clearly worked this season, as the Wildcats have dominated numerous games in the stretch run and are two close losses away from heading into this contest with a 10-1 record.
Regardless of what comes of Friday night's game, the stage is being set for this to be a battle that is remembered in the lore of the storied rivalry.
