Season Ends for Arizona State Baseball in Tournament Loss
The Arizona State Sun Devils baseball program (36-24) saw a promising 2025 season come to an uneventful end on Sunday night in a rematch loss to UC Irvine (43-16) by a score of 11-6.
The Sun Devils were one of the last four teams into the tournament field and were considered a potential 'sleeper' to make a run ahead of the tournament due largely to possessing numerous All-Big 12 bats in the lineup.
Arizona State started the tournament with great promise, defeating the same Anteaters by a score of 4-2 before falling on Friday night to 15th national seed and region host UCLA.
This was another example of the Sun Devil pitching staff that posted a collective ERA above 5 over the course of the season - the Anteaters hit five home runs over the course of the game.
The Sun Devils kept the game tightly contested going into the fourth inning, but a pair of two-run home runs broke the game open and gave UC Irvine a lead of 6-1.
Willie Bloomquist's squad showed some fight - as a three-run sixth inning cut the lead to two before the rally was stopped.
The Anteaters then seized momentum back directly in response, scoring four runs in the top of the seventh to take an 11-5 lead.
An eighth inning run from the Sun Devils wasn't enough - and UC Irvine ended ASU's season by a score of 11-6.
The Sun Devils now move towards focusing on the 2026 season, where Bloomquist is expected to return for a fifth season after earning the tournament berth this season.
The head coach will reportedly get an increase in scholarship support, and the program is looking for ways to boost the NIL landscape to compete with modern-day powerhouse programs such as Texas and Vanderbilt.
For now, Sun Devil standouts Isaiah Jackson, Kien Vu, Matt King, Josiah Cromwick, Jacob Tobias, and Brandon Compton deserve extreme recognition.
Jackson in particular gave the team a boost when things looked bleak - the homegrown talent finished the season with 18 home runs.
