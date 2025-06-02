Arizona State Basketball Lands NAIA Transfer
Bobby Hurley continues to do work in the transfer portal in an effort to rebuild the Arizona State basketball program for the 2025-26 season - this time, he made an outside-the-box addition via the NAIA.
Hurley received a commitment from University of Cumberlands G Anthony Johnson - who led the small-scale collegiate sports league in scoring in 2024-25.
Per Workinithoops on X:
"NEWS: 6'2 G Anthony Johnson, one of the BEST PLAYERS in the NAIA last season, has committed to Arizona State, per his Instagram."
"The rising senior is an ELECTRIC athlete and tough shotmaker who averaged 23.6 PPG on 48.1% FG, ranking top 5 in scoring and helping lead his Cumberlands squad to the NAIA Sweet Sixteen."
"Nice get by Bobby Hurley and the ASU staff!"
Johnson also pitched in 3.4 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per contest.
This follows months of tumult in Tempe - where the Sun Devils finished the season 4-16 in the inagural season of Big 12 play.
The 13-20 finish to the season proved to be the worst of the Hurley era - then a mass exodus occurred, where top 10 recruit Jayden Quaintance transferred to Kentucky, while fellow five star Joson Sanon went to play for Rick Pitino at St. John's, and Amier Ali opted to play the upcoming season at Mississippi State.
Hurley has done his due diligence in the transfer portal in recent weeks, as he secured commitments from Pepperdine PG Moe Odum - who averaged north of seven assists per contest in 2024-25, along with former four star wing Marcus Adams Jr. - who averaged over 16 PPG for Cal State Northridge previously.
The guard rotation appears to be on solid ground at the moment - with Odum, Johnson, Adante' Holiman, and Bryce Ford comprising what will be a completely new backcourt.
The frontcourt is much more of a question mark after losing Quaintance.
While Adams is potentially the best player on the roster at the moment, the program lacks a true enforcer down low - as Shawn Phillips transferred to Missouri as well.
Hurley still has much work to do to build a competitive roster, but this is certainly a start.
