Examining Incoming Arizona State Basketball Transfers
The ultimate result of the 2024-25 Arizona State Sun Devils basketball season is not one that head coach Bobby Hurley had envisioned.
The longtime head man was able to secure a phenomenal recruiting class in 2024 - behind the additions of Jayden Quaintance, Joson Sanon, and Amier Ali.
Injuries, program dismissals, and general chemistry issues sank the Sun Devil season - a once promising 9-2 start bore a 13-20 finish.
The three prized freshmen eventually all moved on to other programs - and Hurley was tasked with rebuilding his team yet again.
While none of the additions will grab one's attention quite like the tantalizing Quaintance, Hurley has quietly built up a group that could be better than expected.
A brief look at the transfer players headed to Tempe:
Maurice Odum
Odum came alive as a true floor general in year three of his collegiate career at Pepperdine after two seasons at Pacific.
Odum averaged 13.1 PPG and 7.5 APG across 35 starts.
Odum figures to be the starting point guard in the Sun Devils' second season in the Big 12.
Allen Mukeba
Muckbea is a 6'6", 247 pound forward out of Belgium that plays more akin to a big man compared to a forward.
Mukbea averaged 14.6 PPG, 7.5 RPG, and 1.4 BPG last season for Oakland University, and could figure into the Sun Devil team in the role Basheer Jihad held the year prior in 2025-26.
Adante Holiman
The former top high school player out of Oklahoma will be playing for his fourth program in as many years with Arizona State.
The talented guard is coming off of his best season in college, averaging 16.9 PPG while shooting 38.6% from behind the arc.
Holiman certainly could figure in as a starting player this upcoming season with Alston Mason and B.J. Freeman no longer being with the program.
Marcus Adams Jr.
Adams - a four star recruit in the transfer portal - averaged 16.1 PPG on 39.5% from three-point range at Cal State Northridge.
Adams is a versatile wing that can score at all three levels and was at one time considered a top 30 recruit in the class of 2023.
Adams could figure to be the best player on Arizona State this upcoming season.
