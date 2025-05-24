REPORT: Arizona State Basketball to Face Oklahoma in December
The Arizona State men's basketball program has fallen on tough times over the last two seasons, as they have won just 27 games over that span.
Head coach Bobby Hurley is now tasked with starting over after seeing the majority of the 13-win 2024-25 roster depart.
Roster notwithstanding, the first potential matchup of the upcoming 2025-26 season has been reported by college basketball insider Jon Rothstein - the Sun Devils are set to face the Oklahoma Sooners in December as part of a yearly series of in-state programs playing at the Phoenix Suns arena.
More from Rothstein below:
"Oklahoma will play Arizona State and Oklahoma State will face Grand Canyon in a doubleheader at PHX Arena on Dec. 6th, multiple sources told College Hoops Today."
"An official announcement is expected soon."
The report of a matchup with Oklahoma follows a non-conference slate that Hurley managed to secure opponents such as Gonzaga, New Mexico, and defending champion Florida in.
The team fell apart once Big 12 play began - as they finished conference play 4-16 after entering their debut season with a 9-2 record and being considered a tournament squad.
Conference play was marred by injuries such as a Joson Sanon ankle injury and numerous Jayden Quaintance ailments, along with B.J. Freeman being dismissed from the program.
The tenuous end to the season saw the Sun Devils lose out on prized recruit Koa Peat to rival Arizona - while Quaintance, Sanon, and Amier Ali all transferred elsewhere as well.
Hurley could be facing his greatest challenge since arriving to Tempe in 2015 - trying to muster a roster together to compete in what could be the best conference in the nation, all while facing an expiring contract.
If Sun Devil fans remember correctl, Hurley was in a similar position not too long ago.
The 2020-21 and 21-22 Sun Devil teams disappointed heavily, leading to speculation that the former Buffalo coach could be on the chopping block.
Hurley delivered in 2022-23 - nearly leading his team to the second round of the NCAA tournament with what was perhaps his most impressive job in the transfer portal throghout his time with the program.
Don't count Hurley out - he surely isn't shying away from competition.
Read more about some former players that have contributed to making Sun Devil basketball what it is today here and here
Please let us know your thoughts on this exciting matchup when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.