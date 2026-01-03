Arizona State Basketball Faces Reality Check Before Big 12 Play

Arizona State men’s basketball is entering Big 12 conference play at a crossroads. After a tough home loss to Oregon State to close non-conference play, the Sun Devils saw their NCAA Tournament résumé take a major hit. The loss dropped ASU nearly 20 spots in the NET rankings and served as a wake-up call for a team about to face one of the toughest stretches in college basketball.

With road games against BYU, Arizona, and Houston coming quickly, Arizona State must adjust fast if it wants to stay in the tournament conversation.

Lineup Questions Moving Forward

One of the biggest questions surrounds Bobby Hurley’s starting lineup. The current group has shown chemistry and flashes of success, but it may be starting to stall. At times, spacing has been an issue, and the offense has struggled to create clean looks.

Hurley may need to consider mixing things up. Players like Marcus Adams Jr. or Anthony “Pig” Johnson could provide a spark, especially if the offense continues to look cramped.

ASU Sun Devils forward Marcus Adams Jr. (8) drives past Oregon State Beavers guard Josiah Lake II (2) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Dec. 21, 2025. | Joseph Rondone/Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the current lineup hasn’t been bad, Big 12 defenses will punish stagnation. Small adjustments could make a big difference.

Shooting Slump Raises Concern

Another major concern is three-point shooting. Arizona State was strong from deep early in the season, but that has changed. In the losses to UCLA and Oregon State, the Sun Devils shot under 20 percent from three-point range. That drop has hurt offensive rhythm and spacing.

Outside of Bryce Ford and Noah Meeusen, consistent shooting has been hard to find. For ASU to compete in the Big 12, players like Maurice Odum and Marcus Adams must regain confidence and knock down open shots. Better ball movement and spacing will be key to fixing this issue.

ASU Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) drives past Oregon State Beavers guard Dez White (0) at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Dec. 21, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rebounding is the most important non-negotiable for Arizona State moving forward. While team rebounding numbers have improved, the Sun Devils still struggle with boxing out and preventing second-chance points. When your leading rebounder averages just over five boards per game, that’s a red flag.

Arizona State may need to rely more on physical players inside to bring toughness and consistency. Defense doesn’t end with a stop it ends with a rebound.

Arizona State opens Big 12 play on January 3 against Colorado, a game that will reveal a lot about this team’s direction. The season is far from over, but adjustments must happen now. If the Sun Devils respond the right way, they can still turn a setback into a turning point.