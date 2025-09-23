All Sun Devils

New Big 12 Matchups Unveiled for Arizona State Men’s Basketball

The dates are officially tied to the opponents for the 2025-26 Sun Devil season.

Kevin Hicks

ASU head coach Bobby Hurley speaks to the press at Weatherup Center in Tempe, Ariz. on June 4, 2025.
ASU head coach Bobby Hurley speaks to the press at Weatherup Center in Tempe, Ariz. on June 4, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devil men's basketball program is just weeks away from ushering in year 11 of the Bobby Hurley era in Tempe.

The 2025-26 rendition of Sun Devil basketball will look substantially different compared to the previous - as only one player from the 2024-25 team returns - along with a coaching staff that Hurley shuffled around.

The final product is a much more experienced, veteran-laden, and potentially deeper roster compared to the freshman-heavy experiment of the previous team.

March 10, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Pepperdine Waves guard Moe Odum (5) dribbles the basketball against St. Mary's Gaels guard Augustas Marciulionis (3) during the first half in the semifinal of the West Coast Conference tournament at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Now, the official Big 12 schedule has been unveiled as of Tuesday afternoon - the dates are now set for matchups that were already pre-determined over the summer.

The Big 12 schedule is as follows:

Opponent

Date

Colorado

January 3

@BYU

January 7

Kansas State

January 10

@Arizona

January 14

@Houston

January 18

West Virginia

January 21

Cincinnati

January 24

@UCF

January 27

Arizona

January 31

@Utah

February 4

@Colorado

February 7

Oklahoma State

February 10

Texas Tech

February 17

@Baylor

February 21

@TCU

February 24

Utah

February 28

Kansas

March 3

@Iowa State

March 7

Mar 17, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; TCU Horned Frogs forward JaKobe Coles (21) shoots the game-winning basket over Arizona State Sun Devils forward Warren Washington (22) during the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images / Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

There are several rapid-fire reactions from the official reveal - those included are below.

  • Arizona State's first five games of conference play are brutal - Colorado/Kansas State might prove to be relative breaks, but trips to Houston, Arizona, and BYU to begin league play are absolutely brutal. All three teams are expected to be top 10 level teams along with holding some of the most defined home-court advantages.
  • The most manageable portion of the schedule appears to be February 4-10 - where the Sun Devils play Utah, Colorado, and Oklahoma State - one of only two stretches of the conference season in which they will play consecutive games against teams not projected to make the tournament.
  • The Arizona battles come relatively early on in the slate this season - but the matchups are closely scheduled much like last season. This will be an opportunity for Koa Peat to play against the program that was widely considered a runner-up to Arizona.

Hurley's back is against the wall this season after a disastrous campaign in 24-25 - he is now seeking to lead a roster full of unconventional scorers, defenders, and athletes into what is very likely the best basketball conference in the nation.

Mar 11, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Amier Ali (5) drives to the basket around Kansas State Wildcats guard Max Jones (2) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images

The season is set to begin on November 4 - when the Sun Devils welcome Southern Utah to Tempe.

