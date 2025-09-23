New Big 12 Matchups Unveiled for Arizona State Men’s Basketball
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devil men's basketball program is just weeks away from ushering in year 11 of the Bobby Hurley era in Tempe.
The 2025-26 rendition of Sun Devil basketball will look substantially different compared to the previous - as only one player from the 2024-25 team returns - along with a coaching staff that Hurley shuffled around.
The final product is a much more experienced, veteran-laden, and potentially deeper roster compared to the freshman-heavy experiment of the previous team.
Now, the official Big 12 schedule has been unveiled as of Tuesday afternoon - the dates are now set for matchups that were already pre-determined over the summer.
The Big 12 schedule is as follows:
Opponent
Date
Colorado
January 3
@BYU
January 7
Kansas State
January 10
@Arizona
January 14
@Houston
January 18
West Virginia
January 21
Cincinnati
January 24
@UCF
January 27
Arizona
January 31
@Utah
February 4
@Colorado
February 7
Oklahoma State
February 10
Texas Tech
February 17
@Baylor
February 21
@TCU
February 24
Utah
February 28
Kansas
March 3
@Iowa State
March 7
There are several rapid-fire reactions from the official reveal - those included are below.
- Arizona State's first five games of conference play are brutal - Colorado/Kansas State might prove to be relative breaks, but trips to Houston, Arizona, and BYU to begin league play are absolutely brutal. All three teams are expected to be top 10 level teams along with holding some of the most defined home-court advantages.
- The most manageable portion of the schedule appears to be February 4-10 - where the Sun Devils play Utah, Colorado, and Oklahoma State - one of only two stretches of the conference season in which they will play consecutive games against teams not projected to make the tournament.
- The Arizona battles come relatively early on in the slate this season - but the matchups are closely scheduled much like last season. This will be an opportunity for Koa Peat to play against the program that was widely considered a runner-up to Arizona.
Hurley's back is against the wall this season after a disastrous campaign in 24-25 - he is now seeking to lead a roster full of unconventional scorers, defenders, and athletes into what is very likely the best basketball conference in the nation.
The season is set to begin on November 4 - when the Sun Devils welcome Southern Utah to Tempe.
