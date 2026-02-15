Hurley’s Future on Line as Sun Devils Enter Critical Stretch

With only a few weeks left in the regular season, Arizona State men’s basketball isn’t just playing for wins anymore. The Sun Devils are playing for their head coach’s future.

As the team prepares for key matchups against Baylor and TCU, the biggest storyline isn’t just the Big 12 standings or even NCAA Tournament hopes; it's whether Bobby Hurley will still be leading this program next season.

Hurley has been in tough spots before.

Every time it feels like the pressure is at its highest, he somehow finds a way to rally his team.

That’s why this final stretch feels so important. It’s not just about improving their record. It’s about proving the program is still moving forward.

Jan 31, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley with guard Maurice Odum (5) against the Arizona Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Tournament Dream

Right now, Arizona State sits at 13 wins.

The Sun Devils need at leas t 18 wins to seriously compete for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. That means they likely need five more wins between the regular season and the Big 12 Tournament.

That’s not impossible, but it’s not easy either.

Road games against teams like TCU will test their toughness. Baylor has been inconsistent, which gives ASU a real opportunity.

If the Sun Devils can string together a few wins, momentum could completely shift. A strong finish wouldn’t just help their tournament resume, it would show growth and resilience.

Feb 4, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley reacts after a play against the Utah Utes during the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Why It Matters for Hurley

If Arizona State makes a late push and sneaks into the tournament, it becomes very hard to justify moving on from Hurley. Athletic directors look at results, especially in March. A hot finish can change the entire narrative of a season.

On the other hand, if the team struggles and misses the tournament again, the conversation about new leadership will only get louder.

Hurley’s future is directly tied to how these next few weeks unfold. Players know it. Fans know it. And you can bet Hurley knows it, too.

The Ripple Effect

This stretch doesn’t just impact one season. It affects recruiting, NIL opportunities, and roster retention.

Recruits will take note if Arizona State closes strongly. Instead of seeing ASU as a program mired in the center of the Big 12 pack, transfers may see it as one on the rise.

A strong finish could also convince key players to stay and build something bigger next year.

Jan 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One Last Opportunity

The Sun Devils still control their destiny more than people think. The math is simple: win games, and everything changes. Lose, and major changes could follow.

For Bobby Hurley, this isn’t just another February. It might be the most important month of his coaching career in Tempe.